New Ulm man accused of making threats with AR-style rifle

Aug. 3—NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is accused of making violent threats with an AR-style rifle, according to charges filed Monday.

Alexis Prieto, 23, faces one felony for threats of violence and two felonies for harassment in Brown County District Court.

A Sleepy Eye police officer met with a man who reported that Prieto sent him threatening videos on July 31, according to a complaint.

One video reportedly showed the rifle with a male's voice stating "when I pull up, you better have your little pocketknife." Another video shows Prieto with the rifle, according to the complaint, and Prieto says he'd put "eight rounds" into the man.

After police executed a search warrant on Prieto's home and arrested him, he reportedly stated he got into an argument with the man and didn't remember sending the videos.

Once police showed him the videos upon his request, the complaint states he admitted to sending the videos. He reportedly told police the gun isn't loaded and it's his right to defend his residence.

Police found the rifle on Prieto's couch with an empty magazine and no rounds in the chamber. Prieto's cell phone was seized as evidence, according to the complaint.

