New Ulm man charged after alleged assault with curtain rod

Oct. 29—NEW ULM — A New Ulm man allegedly beat his housemate with a curtain rod, resulting in a broken facial bone.

Stacey F. Veerkamp, 45, was charged with three felony assault charges, one felony threats of violence charge and a gross misdemeanor domestic assault charge Thursday in Brown County District Court.

A criminal complaint states the alleged victim locked himself in a bathroom after an altercation started by Veerkamp breaking down his bedroom door. Veerkamp reportedly threatened to kill him before breaking the bathroom door down with a curtain rod.

Veerkamp then jabbed the person in the face with the rod, according to the complaint. Another fight ensued, during which the alleged victim held Veerkamp down by the neck "for a second time."

The person then left and reported the incident to police. The person had bruising and cuts on his face, along with a broken bone by his right eye, according to the complaint.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola