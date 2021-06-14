New Ulm man charged in gun threat

Jun. 14—LAFAYETTE — A man allegedly shot a gun into the air after he pointed it at a man he knows in Lafayette.

Simon Lee Lindberg, 35, of New Ulm, was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault, threats of violence and reckless discharge of a gun Monday in Nicollet County Court.

Deputies were called to a report of Lindberg with a gun on June 5. A responding deputy called out for Lindberg in the house and heard a gunshot and later called again and heard another gunshot, according to a court complaint.

Lindberg was found on a patio and reportedly admitted he had fired into the air.

Another occupant told deputies Lindberg pointed a gun at him multiple times during an argument. Lindberg also reportedly held the gun at his own head. A witness said Lindberg also made threats toward himself and the other occupant.

Lindberg was taken to the New Ulm Medical Center.