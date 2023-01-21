New Ulm man faces charges for sexual assaulting a minor

Jan. 20—MANKATO — A New Ulm man is accused of sexually assaulting a minor, according to charges filed Thursday in Blue Earth County District Court.

Francis Christopher McWilliams, 36, was charged with one felony for criminal sexual misconduct with a minor and three felonies for soliciting a minor to engage in sexual conduct.

A criminal complaint states a girl younger than 16 years old who knew McWilliams reported on Jan. 15 that he had been sexually abusing her between one to three times per month since November.

During a forensic interview with investigators on Jan. 19, the girl reportedly said he also sent sexually explicit photos to her and requested and received sexually explicit photos from her. The person who initially called police reported seeing messages and photos between the two on the girl's phone.

The person told police that McWilliams at first denied the sexual involvement with the girl, according to the complaint, before apologizing and reportedly saying he wanted her to express her sexual desires with him rather than a stranger.

Officers later reviewed the phone and stated they found explicit photos and requests sent by McWilliams among hundreds of texts between the two.

During an interview with detectives, McWilliams reportedly admitted to exchanging text messages with the girl that were sexual in nature, according to the complaint. He denied any sexual conduct, detectives reported, then acknowledged sexual relations did occur on Jan. 14.

The investigation remains ongoing. McWilliam's initial appearance in court is scheduled for Feb. 2.

Follow Brian Arola @BrianArola