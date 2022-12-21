ULM pharmacy student charged with distributing narcotics

A University of Louisiana Monroe pharmacy student faces charges in connection with distributing narcotics near campus.

Blair Guillory, 24 of Lake Charles was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of attempt and conspiracy, six counts of possession with intent to distribute, three counts of violation of uniform controlled dangerous substance law in a drug-free zone and distribution possession with intent manufacture of schedule I controlled dangerous substance − narcotic.

According to authorities, the Monroe Police Department HEAT Team began receiving information in October about Guillory selling an assortment of prescription pills on the campus of ULM. Authorities discovered Guillory allegedly sold Adderall pills multiple times to an undercover officer.

File logo

An arrest warrant for Guillory was obtained following the investigation. Authorities conducted a buy-and-bust operation Tuesday at Guillory's apartment. Upon arriving at the apartment, the undercover agent lured Guillory outside and after Guillory exited his apartment, he was apprehended and taken into custody, according to police.

Authorities located two orange pill bottles of Adderall pills and a bag of marijuana in Guillory's Dodge Ram truck, and two more bags of marijuana, two digital scales, and several boxes of sandwich bags inside his apartment. The arrest and search was 50 yards from ULM campus, which is a drug free zone.

Guillory was enrolled in pharmacy school at ULM at the time of his arrest.

Follow Ian Robinson on Twitter @_irobinsonand on Facebook at https://bit.ly/3vln0w1.

Support local journalism by subscribing at https://cm.thenewsstar.com/specialoffer.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: ULM pharmacy student accused of distributing narcotics