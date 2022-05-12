New Ulm police investigator ends employment

May 12—NEW ULM — An investigator with the New Ulm Police Department is no longer employed with the department, according to a news release sent Wednesday.

The news comes weeks after it was announced that the investigator was facing two felony charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Alan Gramentz in early April and brought him to Waseca County's jail to avoid potential conflicts of interest.

Wednesday it was released that Gramentz's last day of employment with the city was Monday. Gramentz had been employed by the city since Feb. 27, 2005. He was responsible for investigating crimes, documenting the details of the investigation and providing courtroom testimony.

"The city is confident that its police department will continue to serve the community safely, effectively and efficiently," stated a department press release to the media. "The city has no further comments about this matter ..."

A criminal complaint states a girl came forward alleging Gramentz had touched her in the groin area on multiple occasions about four years ago when she was 11 or 12 years old. He allegedly touched her under the guise of "trying to teach her to masturbate," according to the complaint. The "coaching" went on for about a two-month period, including up to 14 different incidents. The complaint said he told her not to tell anyone, and that he knew the activity was wrong.

Gramentz was placed on leave during the investigation.