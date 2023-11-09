File logo

A University of Louisiana at Monroe professor was arrested Wednesday for allegedly wire tapping the offices of a professor and graduate assistant.

Chad Allen Lewing, 48 of West Monroe was charged with two counts of wire-tapping and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center.

According to authorities, University Police was called to investigate a wiretapping complaint after a professor and his graduate assistant located two very small recording devices under their office doors.

University police officers surveilled the office and identified the suspect as Lewing, a professor at the university.

Lewing was apprehended while attempting to remove the devices. According to the arrest records, Lewing arrived to work two hours early and he was the only person in the building aside from the two police officers.

An investigation revealed that a Title 9 complaint was filed against Lewing in the spring of 2013, according to arrest records. The arrest records states that it appears Lewing was trying to gain information on the investigation by wire tapping the offices of the professor and his graduate assistant, who knew information regarding the investigation.

This article originally appeared on Monroe News-Star: ULM professor arrested for allegedly wiretapping colleagues' offices