Ulster County man fatally shot by state trooper; AG's office investigating

The state Attorney General's Office is investigating a shooting in which an Ulster County man was killed Friday by a state trooper.

According to state police, troopers and members of the Ulster County Sheriff's Office were dispatched Friday to assist the county Mobile Mental Health crisis team at a residence on Clark Road in the town of Wawarsing.

When the troopers and sheriff's officers arrived, they encountered a distraught man, later identified as Daniel K McAlpin, 41, who was inside the house and armed with a large knife, state police said.

State police said law enforcement officers tried to engage McAlpin in conversation, but he was non-compliant and ignored repeated commands to drop the knife.

Police said a trooper then used a taser on McAlpin in an attempt to take him into custody, but he advanced toward officers while threatening them with the knife.

Another state trooper then fired his weapon, striking McAlpin, who was pronounced dead at the scene. State police did not say how many shots were fired or the identity of the trooper who killed McAlpin.

State police said no further details would be released at this time.

Under state law 70-b, "any incident in which the death of a person" occurs during interaction with law enforcement is to be investigated by the state Attorney General's Office.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: NY state trooper kills Ulster man in Wawarsing; AG investigating