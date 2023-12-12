'Predator of the worst kind': Ulster County man sentenced 56 years for raping babysitter

KINGSTON - An Ulster County man who was convicted of rape and criminal sexual act earlier this year was sentenced Friday to 56 years in state prison.

The Ulster County District Attorney's office said the defendant, Charles Burgher, 32, of Highland, also was sentenced to 15 years of post-release supervision.

Burgher was convicted of five counts of second-degree rape and three counts of second-degree criminal sexual act, both felonies, following a four-day jury trial in October before Ulster County Court Judge James Farrell.

According to the district attorney's office, Burgher and his alleged victim were neighbors for the better part of 2022, and the girl regularly babysat for his four children.

Vehicular manslaughter: Oklahoma woman indicted in fatal June crash in town of Newburgh

The crimes Burgher was accused of allegedly took place between August and Nov. 7, 2022.

On that day, the girl's mother filed a missing person report with the Town of Lloyd Police Department when her daughter did not return home from school.

An investigation led police to a motel on Route 9W in the town of Ulster, where Burgher was arrested after a five-and-a-half-hour standoff with law enforcement. Burgher surrendered when the Kingston-Ulster Emergency Services Unit was about to force its way into the motel room.

The girl, who was also in the room, was safely recovered. She was brought to a hospital, where a sexual assault nurse examiner collected forensic evidence that the district attorney's office said ensured Burgher's prosecution and conviction.

According to the district attorney's office, Burgher planned to take the girl with him to New York City the following day to begin a new life, leaving behind his girlfriend and children in Highland.

"Charles Burgher is a predator of the worst kind, and he deserves every day of his lengthy and appropriate prison sentence," Senior Assistant District Attorney Nicholas LaStella said in a statement released by his office.

Fentanyl overdose: Washingtonville man charged with manslaughter

Burgher was represented by the Ulster County Public Defender's office. Chief Assistant Public Defender Cliff Owen said the office is filing a notice of appeal of the sentence.

"Our client has maintained his innocence throughout the proceedings," Owen said. "We certainly think the sentence is excessive, although we have great respect for Judge Farrell."

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Recor and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Rape, criminal sexual act conviction sentence in Ulster County