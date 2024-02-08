Ulster County woman accused of assaulting elderly man with baseball bat

LLOYD - An Ulster County woman was accused of assaulting an elderly man with a baseball bat earlier this week.

Town of Lloyd police said Genesis M. Spatola, 42, of the town's hamlet of Highland, was arrested Tuesday and charged with second-degree assault, second-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, all felonies.

According to police, Spatola assaulted a 72-year-old Highland man with a baseball bat, injuring his face and legs.

Police said Spatola also is accused of using the bat to smash out the man's car windows, causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

Fatal crash: DOT will check safety of intersection where two Kingston students died in crash

Police gave no motive for the attack.

Spatola was arraigned before Lloyd Town Justice Terry Elia and sent to the Ulster County jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, pending further court action.

The name of Spatola's attorney was not immediately available.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record and the Poughkeepsie Journal. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Town of Lloyd police accuse woman of assaulting elderly man