Ulster DA calls dismissed murder trial 'a farce and a sham' after choosing not to show up

Ulster County District Attorney David Clegg is calling a murder trial involving a Kingston man “a farce and a sham,” accusing a county court judge of rendering his office unable to pursue charges.

Clegg commented one day after Raymond Snyder, a man indicted last May on charges that included second-degree murder in connection with a July 2020 burglary, was freed by Judge Bryan Rounds when prosecutors reportedly didn’t attend court for the start of the trial Wednesday.

When reached Thursday Clegg offered explanation for his office’s disagreement with Rounds’ earlier rulings. The Ulster County Clerk’s Office would not provide documents regarding the case, explaining as the charges were dismissed it has been sealed.

Snyder was accused in the fatal shooting of Romero K. Underwood of Kingston. Attempts to reach the Dutchess County Public Defender’s Office, which represented Snyder, were unsuccessful Thursday.

Clegg in an emailed statement in which he declined to directly answer inquiries said the previous week the court made four rulings related to late discovery sanctions that would make it impossible to present any evidence "that would have identified the defendant as one of the persons involved in the murder."

He added: "The court refused the People’s request for additional time to address appellate issues."

He cited the state statute that says a defendant "must show prejudice for sanctions to be imposed and the sanctions or remedy to the prejudiced must be proportional to the harm. No prejudice was proven in this case, in fact Defense counsel stated they were ready for trial," he said.

"Based on the Judge’s preclusion of all identification evidence connecting the defendant to the crime, including DNA evidence from the crime scene, the prosecution’s case was legally insufficient and rendered the trial a farce and a sham."

Rounds dismissed the case after telling the jury the prosecutors “grossly failed” to prove Snyder’s role in Underwood’s death, according to reporting from The Daily Freeman.

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Ulster County murder case dismissed; DA blames judge's ruling