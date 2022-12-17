Ulta Beauty, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Ulta Beauty's (NASDAQ:ULTA) stock is up by 7.8% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Ulta Beauty's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ulta Beauty is:

62% = US$1.2b ÷ US$1.9b (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.62 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Ulta Beauty's Earnings Growth And 62% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ulta Beauty has a significantly high ROE. Secondly, even when compared to the industry average of 29% the company's ROE is quite impressive. This likely paved the way for the modest 13% net income growth seen by Ulta Beauty over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Ulta Beauty's reported growth was lower than the industry growth of 35% in the same period, which is not something we like to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is ULTA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ulta Beauty Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Ulta Beauty doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Ulta Beauty's performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

