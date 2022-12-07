This Ulta Beauty sale has up to 50% off Philosophy, Morphe and Urban Decay before the holidays

Save up to 50% at Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale.

Whether you want to nail a natural dewy look for your holiday cards or make a statement this New Year's Eve with a sparkly smokey eye, you can grab all the beauty essentials you need for a huge bargain today at Ulta Beauty. With markdowns on Morphe, The Body Sop, Urban Decay and more, you'll want to hit add to cart fast.

Shop the Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz sale

To celebrate the 2022 holiday season, Ulta is dishing out discounts of up to 50% across all categories through Saturday, December 24. During the retailer's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale you can save big on everything you need to perfect your holiday beauty looks. Plus, orders of $35 or more will get you free standard shipping and you can use coupon code PICKUP22 to score $10 off orders of $50 of more when you buy online and pick up in a store near you through Saturday, December 10.

Ready to shop? Check out the Mario Badescu Mini Mist collection to keep your skin rejuvenated and hydrated. The five facial sprays usually ring up for $12, but you can nab the collection for just $8.40 today, a 30% markdown. And, if you're in the holiday spirit, it's the perfect gift to give the beauty fanatic in your life.

If you want to turn heads with fun and festive curls this holiday season, a good curling iron is a must. Keep your hair on point with the Reviewed-approved BaBylissPro Nano Titanium 1-inch spring curling iron. Usually priced at $59.99, you can pick up the popular hairstyling tool for just $47.99 today—a $12 price cut. While the curls produced by the Nano fell quickly, we appreciated the curling iron's wide temperature range and found that it could work well with the right hairspray.

Celebrate the magic of the holiday season by scooping beautiful bargains on everything from mascara and moisturizer to blow dryers and blush today at Ulta. Whether you're shopping for yourself or the beauty guru in your life, these pretty price cuts will surely please.

The best deals at the Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz sale

Save on facial washes, flat irons and more during Ulta's Holiday Beauty Blitz sale.

Shop the Ulta Holiday Beauty Blitz sale

