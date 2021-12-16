Ulta Beauty store in Fresno hit by thieves again. But this time, police find getaway vehicle

Three women were arrested Wednesday for allegedly stealing products at Ulta Beauty in northeast Fresno.

Fresno Police Lt. Brian Valles said the theft took place at 7:40 p.m., at Fashion Fair Mall, where two women were seen by workers filling up bags with fragrances close to the exit.

The women then rushed outside with three small bags full of stolen items and went into a vehicle that a driver awaiting for them, police said.

Ulta Beauty staff told police they recognized the women as suspects who stole from the the cosmetics store before.

Officers eventually located a vehicle that matched the description of the getaway vehicle in the parking lot of the Family Dollar at North Chestnut and East Olive avenues, Valles said.

All three three women were detained and the majority of the products were recovered inside the vehicle.

The two women who allegedly stole from the store were booked in Fresno County jail on felony theft.

The driver was arrested for conspiracy and also had a warrant for her arrest in Madera County for theft.

Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno have been targeted before.

Just last month, four adults and a juvenile were in custody after more that $1,000 in perfume was stolen in a theft at the Ulta Beauty store in the 7900 block of North Blackstone Avenue.

And in March, more than $13,000 of merchandise was stolen from a pair of Ulta Beauty stores in Fresno, as well as a Victoria’s Secret.