Ulta Beauty's (NASDAQ:ULTA) 14% CAGR outpaced the company's earnings growth over the same five-year period

Generally speaking the aim of active stock picking is to find companies that provide returns that are superior to the market average. And while active stock picking involves risks (and requires diversification) it can also provide excess returns. For example, the Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) share price is up 95% in the last 5 years, clearly besting the market return of around 42% (ignoring dividends). On the other hand, the more recent gains haven't been so impressive, with shareholders gaining just 8.0%.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

Ulta Beauty

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Over half a decade, Ulta Beauty managed to grow its earnings per share at 24% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 14% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Ulta Beauty has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Ulta Beauty has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 8.0% in the last twelve months. However, that falls short of the 14% TSR per annum it has made for shareholders, each year, over five years. The pessimistic view would be that be that the stock has its best days behind it, but on the other hand the price might simply be moderating while the business itself continues to execute. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Ulta Beauty better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Ulta Beauty that you should be aware of before investing here.

But note: Ulta Beauty may not be the best stock to buy.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

