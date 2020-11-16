Ulta just dropped a huge holiday sale with up to 50% off top-rated beauty products

These marked-down beauty goodies will make the perfect holiday gifts this season.

Ulta sales are always a must-shop event for budget-friendly beauty purchases but they're even more exciting when they arrive just in time for the gift-giving season. For those looking to stock up on a few extra stocking stuffers, the retailer is offering an array of makeup and skincare deals on customer-loved brands—all of which are currently up to 50% off.

Through Tuesday, November 17, shoppers can score big on these top-selling beauty products as part of Ulta's Hello Holidays sales event. We're talking major price drops on Urban Decay, Too Faced, Lancôme and other popular cosmetics brands, plus free shipping on all orders of $35 or more.

The internet-famous Baby Foot chemical peel, once $25, is now $17.50 at 30% off, while the blackhead-sucking Glamglow mask you've seen all over Instagram drops from $86 to $60.20. You can even save on a range of Mario Badescu's best-selling skincare products, such as the cult-favorite Drying Lotion (once $17, now $12.75), which more than 1,000 Ulta shoppers and numerous celebrities swear by, or the brand's beloved facial spray (originally from $7, now from $5.25). The aloe, herbs and rose water version, in particular, has more than 8,000 glowing reviews from buyers who have fallen in love with this refreshing, dewy mist.

But that's not all: In addition to all of these price cuts, there's a few extra-special offers worth considering: When you spend $25 or more, you'll get a free Kylie Lip Kit in the shade Bare Velvet, (valued at $27). Spend $30 or more to choose a free 3-piece Clinique bag or $45 or more to grab a complimentary Benefit goodie bag. Customers who spend $70 or more, meanwhile, will be eligible to pick up this massive 23-piece bag of freebies free of charge: Just remember to add it to your shopping cart!

In addition, customers who spend $60 or more on qualifying items will receive $20 off their purchase with coupon code SALE20 at checkout.

There's a ton more beauty favorites included in this sale that are worth adding to your cart, so we highly recommend that you peruse it in full—just don't wait too long, as time is running out!

