Nasa scientists have expressed joy and relief after receiving a signal from the New Horizons probe proving it survived its attempt to carry out a record-breaking exploratory mission four billion miles from Earth.

The probe has made contact with Earth to confirm its successful flyby of the icy Ultima Thule space rock which is 30km wide and shaped like a giant peanut.

This marks a new record for the furthest object ever explored in the Solar System – roughly 6.5 billion kilometres from the Earth.

New Horizon obtained gigabytes of photos and other observations during the pass.

