The Ultimate CBD & Hemp Event for Retail & Sourcing Professionals

The White Label CBD & Hemp Expo is the biggest gathering of CBD products sellers and hemp-related resellers looking for the latest trends, regulations, and branding solutions to take their business towards success. Secure your FREE ticket and join us on the 25th & 26th of May 2022 at the LVCC Las Vegas for a career-changing experience!

At The White Label CBD & Hemp Expo you can discover, try, test and buy 600 of the hottest suppliers in the industry! The CBD & Hemp market is only expanding - our expo will contribute to the success of your business by shedding light on growing trends that you need to capitalize on!

In addition to this, you can hear from 400 expert speakers from the industry including Everscore, VoteHemp, Cannasol, Melodic Balance and much more! Learn from these industry-leading figures with their inspirational seminars that cover interesting topics such as how to create a meaningful CBD Brand, hemp policy and regulations and much more!

Jump on the expanding CBD & Hemp market - as a fast growing industry sector, it is certainly one you cannot miss! Meet and network with business owners and professionals alike, develop long-lasting relationships with respected figures and get ready to take the industry by storm! This is the ultimate destination for thousands of global leaders, entrepreneurs, online sellers, retailers and distributors, to come together with countless CBD & Hemp businesses, e-commerce and startup owners. Whether you're looking to meet suppliers, business prospects, established companies or the leading retailers in the industry, you're sure to find them on the show floor!

A free ticket to our expo will also grant you access to 3 other shows running alongside it: White Label World Expo Las Vegas, Smart Retail Tech and Retail Supply Chain & Logistics! We have everything you need under one roof! https://bit.ly/3McMAg8

