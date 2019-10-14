Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie Week on 'GMA': Get Jacques Torres's recipe for his famous chocolate chip cookies (ABC News)

Ultimate Chocolate Chip Cookie Week on 'GMA': Get Jacques Torres's recipe for his famous chocolate chip cookies originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

It’s Ultimate Chocolate Chip cookie week on “Good Morning America,” and pastry chef Jacques Torres, aka the chocolate master, shared the recipe to make his famous chocolate chip cookie.

With the holidays just around the corner, this is the perfect recipe to please any crowd.

(MORE: Celebrity chefs compete in Christmas cookie bake-off on 'GMA')

Follow along below to get your bake on!

Chocolate chip cookies from Jacques Torres

PHOTO: Jacques Torres' decadent chocolate chip cookies. (530 Media) More

Time: 45 minutes (for one 6-cookie batch), plus at least 24 hours chilling

Yield: 1 ½ dozen 5-inch cookies.

Ingredients:

2 cups minus 2 tablespoons (8 ½ ounces) cake flour

1 2/3 cups (8 ½ ounces) bread flour

1 ¼ teaspoons baking soda

1 ½ teaspoons baking powder

1 ½ teaspoons coarse salt

2 ½ sticks (1 ¼ cups) unsalted butter

1 ¼ cups (10 ounces) light brown sugar

1 cup plus 2 tablespoons (8 ounces) granulated sugar

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons natural vanilla extract

1 ¼ pounds bittersweet chocolate disks or fèves, at least 60 percent cacao content (see note)

Sea salt (optional)

Instructions:

Sift flours, baking soda, baking powder and salt into a bowl. Set aside.

Using a mixer fitted with paddle attachment, cream butter and sugars together until very light, about 5 minutes. Add eggs, one at a time, mixing well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla. Reduce speed to low, add dry ingredients and mix until just combined, 5 to 10 seconds. Drop chocolate pieces in and incorporate them without breaking them. Press plastic wrap against dough and refrigerate for 24 to 36 hours. Dough may be used in batches, and can be refrigerated for up to 72 hours.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper or a nonstick baking mat. Set aside.

Scoop 6 3 ½ -ounce mounds of dough (the size of generous golf balls) onto baking sheet, making sure to turn horizontally any chocolate pieces that are poking up; it will make for a more attractive cookie. Sprinkle lightly with sea salt (optional) and bake until golden brown but still soft, 18 to 20 minutes. Transfer sheet to a wire rack for 10 minutes, then slip cookies onto another rack to cool a bit more. Repeat with remaining dough, or reserve dough, refrigerated, for baking remaining batches the next day. Eat warm, with a big napkin.

Optional: For added indulgence, brush the bottom of the cookies with melted bittersweet chocolate. Let cookies set on a wire rack until chocolate is set.

(MORE: I made the top 10 Pinterest Halloween recipes of 2018 and they were spooktacular)

PHOTO: Jacques Torres' ultimate chocolate dipped chocolate chip cookies. (530 Media) More

Note: Disks are sold at Jacques Torres Chocolate; Valrhona fèves, oval-shaped chocolate pieces, are at Whole Foods.

Want more cookie recipes that are perfect for your holiday party, cookie swap or next family gathering? Check out our full cookie guide here for the most beautiful, fun, delicious holiday cookies that are sure to dazzle on your Instagram feed and Pinterest board and are worthy of your Christmas traditions.