‘The ultimate community leader:’ Red Sox nation reacts to Tim Wakefield’s death

The Boston Red Sox nation including former teammates of Tim Wakefield say they are heartbroken over the pitcher’s death at the age of 57.

The Red Sox announced Wakefield’s death on Sunday afternoon just days after concerns for his health were surfaced.

Wakefield was a member of two World Series-winning teams (2004, 2007) and named an All-Star in 2009.

“Tim’s kindness and indomitable spirit were as legendary as his knuckleball,” said Red Sox owner John Henry in a statement. “He not only captivated us on the field but was the rare athlete whose legacy extended beyond the record books to the countless lives he touched with his warmth and genuine spirit. He had a remarkable ability to uplift, inspire, and connect with others in a way that showed us the true definition of greatness. He embodied the very best of what it means to be a member of the Boston Red Sox and his loss is felt deeply by all of us.”

In 2010, he won the Roberto Clemente Award, which he received for the dedicated work he and his family did serving the communities of New England.

“I can’t describe what you mean to me and my family,” David Ortiz, Wakefield’s teammate for nine seasons, wrote on Instagram. “My heart is broken right now because I will never be able to replace a brother and a friend like you. Rest in peace my brother.”

“My heart is broken and I have no words. RIP Wake,” Mike Lowell, the 2007 World Series MVP, wrote on social media. “You were one of the good ones and a great teammate. Red Sox Nation will forever be grateful. Thank you for your friendship.”

“He was what a Boston Red Sox should look like...Nobody wore his jersey with more pride than Tim Wakefield,” said former teammate and manager Alex Cora in an interview.

"He was what a Boston Red Sox should look like...Nobody wore his jersey with more pride than Tim Wakefield."



Alex Cora on former teammate Tim Wakefield, who passed away this morning at the age of 57. pic.twitter.com/fqnazxplH0 — NESN (@NESN) October 1, 2023





“Well, this is heartbreaking news,” Roger Clemens, a teammate of Wakefield’s for two seasons, wrote on social media. “A great person, great teammate and great golfing companion for many of our playing years. I told him many times playing alongside of him what a great competitor he is. Hugs to his family and extended family. Miss you pal.”

Boston fans remembering the legacy of Wakefield after hearing the shocking news on Sunday.

“We just love Timmy. He is such a good man, and we were down on our way anyway. It felt nice that we were here when we heard the news,” said Katie Sandford, fan.

Katie Sandford placed flowers held together with a seashell bearing Tim Wakefield’s number on the Fenway Park ledge. She made sure they were between the Red Sox World Series banners 2004 and 2007.

“He was just one of my favorites. I loved his attitude, and what he could do with a knuckleball was amazing,” said Greg Sandford, fan.

Red Sox nation knew him for more than his knuckleball. Wakefield was dedicated to the Jimmy Fund and raising money for cancer research. He served as the inaugural Jimmy Fund Red Sox co-captain.

Wakefield was the honorary chairman of the Red Sox Foundation and spent 29 years in the organization as a player, special assistant and broadcaster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW