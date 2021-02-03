Is this the ultimate Florida man? Forehead tattoo just made this guy internet famous

Better call Lyft.

A Florida man who called 911 not once but twice for a ride ended up arrested early Sunday.

Though the suspect’s alleged crimes were deemed misdemeanors, Matthew Leathman ended up internet-famous for his distinctive mug shot.

The picture has since made the rounds on social media, thanks to the tattoo the man is sporting on his forehead: a map of Florida.

According to a police report from the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, Leatham called the emergency police number around 4:20 a.m. while walking along Scenic Drive in Port Richey, northwest of Tampa.

After his request for a ride was denied, Leatham “cursed at the call taker” who then offered him the non-emergency number for future reference, said the report.

A deputy rolled up to the scene and offered to call Leatham a taxi, but the 22-year-old declined because he had no money, according to the complaint.

As the suspect began to walk in the direction of his home, he then called dispatch for a second time.

The deputy caught up with him yet again to see “he was not having an emergency.” He was not, said the report; the officer then arrested Leatham, searched him, and found 20 grams of marijuana on his person.

After a field test, the marijuana tested positive for THC, also known as tetrahydrocannabinol — the compound in cannabis that gives one the feeling of being high. Leatham “denied knowing what the substance was,” the report said.

Leatham was charged with misuse of 911 and possession of marijuana. He was released Monday night after posting $300 bond.

As for the New Port Richey resident’s ink, you can clearly see the Sunshine State’s outline in black, starting from his lower forehead (around Escambia County) to the tip, which would be Key West, right between his eyes.