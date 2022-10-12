The ultimate gift guide: Shop Prime Day gift deals now and save big ahead of Black Friday!
The holiday shopping season is well underway—(that's right, before Halloween!). With 2022's massive inflation rates, shopping early for the best holiday gifts makes a lot of sense, so you don't have to spend all your hard-earned cash at once scouring for what's left in stock. Plus, many gifts are on sale right now ahead of Black Friday, during Amazon's Prime Early Access sale, making it the perfect time to find the best deals on gifts this holiday season.
Here at Reviewed, we've got your back when it comes to finding the best gifts for everyone on your list. Our experts have rounded up (and tested many) of the best gifts on the market for your spouse, kids, best friends and even your pets. Whether they're obsessed with the latest tech, the outdoorsy type or someone who loves to cook, you'll find the perfect gift idea within our ultimate gift guide for anyone on your list below. On a budget? We've also curated awesome gifts under $25. Go ahead, start shopping!
Best gifts for her
Here are our top picks for the gifts she wants in 2022, including some of the best stuff we've tested, top-rated items and things our editors own, love and recommend.
►Gifts for women: 50 best gift ideas for women in 2022
On sale! Orolay Women's Down Jacket at Amazon $112 (Save $28)
On sale! Shop Orolay
DIY Dessert of the Month Subscription at Uncommon Goods from $155
►Gifts for moms: 54 best gifts ideas for every type of mom
On sale! Echo Show 5 $35 (Save $50)
►Gifts for wives: 50 gift ideas your wife will love
On sale! Olaplex Hair Perfector $24 (Save $6)
Shark FlexStyle Air Drying and Styling System at Shark Clean $269
►Gifts for girlfriends: 40 gift ideas your girlfriend will adore
On sale! Deweisn Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Mirror at Amazon $24 (Save $5)
►Gifts for Grandma: 40 perfect gift ideas your grandma will love
On sale! AncestryDNA kit at Ancestry from $59
►Gifts for teen girls: 41 best gifts for teenage girls
On sale! Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer at Amazon $31 (Save $9)
On sale! Beats Solo3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones $100 (Save $100)
On sale! Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Turntable at Amazon $65 (Save $15)
On sale! JW Pei Gabbie Ruched Hobo Handbag at Amazon $64 (Save $16)
On sale! Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean at Abercrombie $74
Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvino Eyeshadow Palette at Sephora $60
Best gifts for him
This year, show the special guy in your life you've been paying attention, and give him something he'll really love, whether he's into golfing, camping or fitness.
►Gifts for men: 50 amazing gifts men actually want
On sale! JBL Flip 5 at JBL $99 (Save $30)
►Gifts for husbands: 40 best gifts for all types of husbands
On sale! Solo Stove Bonfire 2.0 at Solo Stove $270 (Save $200)
On sale! Fire TV Stick 4k $25 (Save $25)
►Gifts for dads: Best gifts for every type of dad
On sale! Echo Show 5 $35 (Save $50)
On sale! Sony Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones at Amazon $348 (Save $50)
Best gifts for kids
From the hottest new toys of 2022 to all-time favorites from years past, we have a great selection at a variety of price points. These are the best Christmas and holiday gifts for kids of all ages.
►Best gifts for kids: 58 gifts kids actually want in 2022
Kids Build, Learn and Play Steam Subscription at Uncommon Goods from $155
On sale! Discovery Kids Gemstone Dig Stem Science Kit $13 (Save $7)
On sale! Bluey Caravan Adventure Play Set at Amazon $30 (Save $3)
►Best Melissa & Doug gifts: The best Melissa & Doug toys at Amazon
On sale! Freestanding Fresh Mart Grocery Store $140 (Save $109)
On sale! Slice and Bake Wooden Christmas Cookie Set $16 (Save $12)
On sale! Scoop and Serve Ice Cream Counter at Amazon $32 (Save $32)
On sale! Modern Multi-Level Dollhouse at Amazon $180 (Save $9)
►Best Lego gifts: 15 Lego sets at Amazon to buy now before they sell out
On sale! Lego Monkie Kid Spider Queen's Base at Amazon for $84 (Save $36)
On sale! Lego Monkie Kid Secret HQ at Amazon for $145 (Save $25)
On sale! Lego Ideas Medieval Blacksmith at Amazon for $150 (Save $30)
On sale! Lego Ideas Tree House at Amazon for $175 (Save $75)
On sale! Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Clock Tower at Amazon $72 (Save $17)
On sale! Lego Minecraft the First Adventure at Amazon for $48 (Save $22)
On sale! Lego Marvel Nano Gauntlet at Amazon for $49 (Save $21)
Lego Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi's Jedi Star Fighter at Amazon $30
Lego Disney Mickey and Friends Castle Defenders at Amazon $55
►Kids Advent calendars: Grab these popular Disney Advent calendars before they're gone
Best gifts for pets
If you consider your pet a member of the family, chances are you get them gifts for the holidays—we certainly do! Whether you’re looking for something small and inexpensive or want to go all-out for your dog or cat, we’ve got a wide range of amazing pet gifts to choose from.
►Best gifts for dogs: Holiday dog gifts to get your paws on
On sale! Eufy RoboVac 11s $130 (Save $100)
On sale! Petcube Play 2 Wi-Fi Pet Camera at Amazon $160 (Save $70)
On sale! Dog Toys Soccer Ball with Grab Tabs at Amazon $24 (Save $7)
On sale! AFP Automatic Dog Ball Launcher at Amazon $88 (Save $38)
On sale! Tinaco Luxurious Calming Dog Mat at Amazon $33 (Save $17)
On sale! PetPrime Dog Plush Sleeping Anxiety Buddy at Amazon $21 (Save $15)
►Best gifts for cats and cat lovers: 10 purr-fect gifts for cats and cat lovers
On sale! Levoit Air Purifier $63 (Save $27)
Best gifts for every budget
If you're looking for something special but have a budget in mind, you've come to the right place. Whether you're shopping for a luxury gift for your partner or a thoughtful, inexpensive gift for a friend, we've got the best gifts for every budget to consider this holiday season.
►Luxury gifts: 30 luxury gifts people are obsessing over in 2022
On sale! Breville Barista Touch Espresso Machine at Amazon $899
►Gifts under $100: 50 best gifts under $100
►Gifts under $50: 50 best gifts under $50
►Gifts under $25: 44 great gifts under $25
On sale! InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser $16
On sale! Nidra Deep Sleep Mask $18
When does the holiday season begin?
The holiday season generally refers to the time between Thanksgiving in November through New Year's Day in January, when holidays such as Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa are observed. In 2022, Christmas Day is on Sunday, December 25, Hanukkah begins on Sunday, December 18 and ends on Monday, December 26, and Kwanzaa begins on Monday, December 26 and ends on Sunday, January 1.
How much should you spend on a holiday gift?
Let's start off by saying, it's the thought that counts, right? Even so, those thoughts turn into dollars and according to the National Retail Federation, the average American spent about $1,000 on holiday gifts in 2021. Now, with inflation rates skyrocketing in 2022, we know it's important to consider your budget and score some excellent deals, which is why we've curated the best gifts for every budget, from luxury gifts to gifts under $10.
Where are the best places to shop for holiday gifts?
Amazon is our go-to place to shop for all the best holiday gifts of 2022. You can shop for everything from toys and clothing to the brand new Apple Airpods Pro—and purchase them all in the same online cart.
If you're looking for something more specific, we're also obsessing over gifts this year at Nordstrom, Uncommon Goods, Walmart, Best Buy and lululemon. No matter what kind of gift your'e after, you're sure to find it at these top retailers.
