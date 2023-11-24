The ultimate guide to the best skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing spots in NC

Winter hasn’t officially started yet, but you’ll soon be able to enjoy snowy slopes across the state.

North Carolina is home to several popular ski resorts and parks gearing up to reopen for the skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and snow tubing season.

Whether you’re a beginner or a longtime winter sports enthusiast, here’s a guide to the best ski resorts and what to know before you go:

Location: 940 Ski Mountain Rd., Blowing Rock, NC 28605

Season opening date: Dec. 2

Slope hours: Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-12 a.m.

Cost: Varies

Appalachian Ski Mtn. has twelve slopes for skiing and snowboarding, plus an outdoor ice skating arena. You can sign up for a private lesson or hit the slopes on your own, but tickets and rentals must be reserved online at appskimtnstore.com before arrival.

Location: 1007 Beech Mountain Pkwy., Beech Mountain, NC 28604

Season opening date: Dec. 2

Slope hours: Sunday-Thursday 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Beech Mountain Resort is open year-round for various outdoor activities, but a hot spot for skiing, snowboarding and tubing during the winter season. The North Carolina resort is the highest ski area in Eastern America, with 17 trails and 9 lifts. You can buy tickets online at beechmountainresort.com.

Location: 1080 Ski Lodge Rd., Maggie Valley, NC 28751

Season opening date: To be determined

Slope hours: 9 a.m.-10 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Cataloochee Ski Area, North Carolina’s first ski area, has 18 slopes for skiers and snowboarders of various skill levels. You can also go snow tubing at Cataloochee’s Tube World, located at 4721 Soco Rd. beginning Nov. 24. You can buy tickets to the snow tubing hill or ski area online at cataloochee.com.

Location: 578 Valley Cir., Mars Hill, NC 28754

Season opening date: Dec. 16

Slope hours: Monday-Sunday 9 a.m.-4 p.m., 5:30-10:30 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Hatley Point, formerly the Wolf Ridge Ski Resort, is a newly owned and rebranded resort near Asheville. The resort will be open for skiing, snowboarding and potentially snow tubing for the new season. Tickets can be purchased on the mountain or in advance online at hatleypointe.com/passes.

Location: 9472 NC-181, Newland, NC 28657

Season opening date: Dec. 18

Slope hours: Subject to weather conditions.

Cost: $25+

Jonas Ridge Snow Tubing Park, south of Boone, has 6 different snow tube lanes with different speeds to enjoy, depending on how fast you want to go. Slope hours vary, depending on weather conditions. You can check current operating hours and reserve tickets in advance online at jonasridgesnowtube.com.

Location: 5865 Willow Rd, Hendersonville, NC 28739

Season opening date: Dec. 20

Slope hours: Friday 4-9 p.m.; Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Cost: $40

Moonshine Mountain Snow Tubing Park, located about 30 miles outside of Asheville, has over 500 feet of slopes for you to tube solo or as part of a group train. The park is open first-come, first-serve for guests to ride the slopes as many times as they want within a two-hour time frame. There’s also a snack area and food from Southern Hawg BBQ food truck.

Location: 1009 Sugar Mountain Dr., Sugar Mountain, NC 28604

Season opening date: To be determined

Slope hours: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.

Cost: Varies

Sugar Mountain Resort has 125 acres of skiable terrain and 20 slopes used for skiing, snowboarding, tubing, ice skating and guided snowshoeing tours. Tickets are first come, first served and can be purchased in person.

Location: 10725 US-23, Mars Hill, NC 28754

Season opening date: Dec. 15

Slope hours: Monday-Saturday 9 a.m.– 9 p.m.; Sunday 9 a.m.– 6 p.m.

Cost: $22.50

Zip N Slip, located 30 minutes outside of Asheville, has 8 to 10 slope lanes for anyone 3 years and older to ride for up to two hours this winter season. Spots fill up quickly, so it’s encouraged to make reservations online at zipnslip.com or call 828-689-8444.