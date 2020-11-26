Ultimate Guide To Business Master’s Programs In Europe

John A. Byrne
·2 min read

London Business School MiM students

While the MBA has long been the most popular graduate business degree in the U.S., the preeminent business master’s in Europe has been the Masters in Management. Most of Europe’s best business schools, from London Business School to HEC Paris, have thriving MiM programs, with highly selective admission standards. Only in the past year has INSEAD joined the MiM party, enrolling its first cohort of more than 80 students from over 20 countries began in September.

But Europe’s business schools also offer a host of other specialized master’s degrees in business, from finance to business analytics and more. And some of these programs are among the hardest to get into in the world. The 12-month MSc in Business Analytics at London’s Imperial College Business School has an admit rate of 4.4%, with 1,967 completed applications vying for a mere 87 places in the full-time program this past September.

Poets&Quants with Matt Symonds hosted the first CentreCourt admissions event for these programs in October of 2020, bringing together deans, admission directors, career management officials, and alumni of the programs for a series of panel discussions, fireside chats and interviews. The sessions provide a unique opportunity to learn everything possible about these programs. You’ll gain practical insights into what the schools are looking for from the admission officials of the programs, what career doors these programs open for graduates from career management directors, and how these degrees impacted the careers of alumni.

Here’s our handy guide to those compelling conversations:

Everything You Need To Know About The Masters In Management at London Business School, INSEAD & HEC Paris

Career Outcomes At Two Of The World’s Best MiM Programs: London Business School and HEC Paris

Insights From Admissions Chiefs Of Business Master’s At EDHEC, Imperial, IE Business School & Columbia Business School

What Kind Of Career Doors Do Business Master’s Open Up? What Our Careers Panel With INSEAD, MIT Sloan, EDHEC, Imperial and ESCP

Fireside Chat: INSEAD Dean Ilian Mihov

Interview With INSEAD MiM Student Francesca Fitzgerald

Interview With HEC Paris Alum Jean-Baptiste Poiret

Interview With IE Business School Alum Liesl Morris

Interview With Imperial Master’s in International Management Alum Austin Allaire

Interview With ESCP Business School Masters In Financde Alum Ruben Verplancke

