My ultimate list of 10 anti-social behaviours we must ban immediately

List of grievances

Life in Britain gets grimmer by the day. But it’s not just inflation, NHS waiting lists and Putin that are to blame. It’s the sharp rise in anti-social behaviour, too. Which is why the Government has announced a crackdown on nitrous oxide (aka laughing gas), graffiti, fly-tipping and unruly tenants.

This is all very well. But in my view, it doesn’t go far enough. There are even worse forms of anti-social behaviour we need to ban. And if the Tories want to stand any chance of winning the next election, they must act immediately.

Here are the top 10. I demand to see legislation pass the Commons by this afternoon at the latest.

1. Sodcasting

As in, the broadcasting of music from the speakers of one’s mobile telephone in a public place. It’s not only thoughtless. It’s aggressive. The aural equivalent of a cat marking its territory. By blasting out a hideous racket at top volume from his phone, the owner (invariably a scowling young male) is saying: “This bus/park/cemetery is mine. And there’s nothing you can do about it. Well, there is, but you wouldn’t dare try. So now you feel not just annoyed, but cowardly.”

This is why everyone should be required, by law, to use headphones. But not cheap, rubbishy ones that leak a tinny, fizzy din reminiscent of a bluebottle trying to negotiate a closed window.

2. Men going topless in summer

We don’t let women go topless. So why men? After all, men look far worse. British summertime is a three-month-long barbecue of sizzling male back fat and roast moob.

3. Cyclists bringing their bikes on trains

There’s barely enough space to stand as it is, even before irritable middle-aged men in tights start lugging aboard half the stockroom from Halfords.

Last year, a Tory peer called for cyclists to be banned from using phones. I’d rather they be banned from using bicycles.

4. Begging for customer reviews

Practically every online shop now pesters you with emails, pleading for feedback on whatever you’ve bought – even if the item isn’t remotely worth reviewing.

I recently received an email from Habitat, urging me to review a set of dinner plates. What was I meant to say about them? “Good for putting food on. Much better than pouring your gravy directly on to the table. Five stars.”

Even more bizarrely, the comedy writer Neil Gibbons received an email from a Manchester hotel he’d stayed at, asking him to review his parking space. God knows what he wrote. “Ideal rectangular shape. Much better than those circular or triangular parking spaces that are so fashionable these days.”

5. Waiters asking you ‘How’s your food?’ every two mouthfuls

Lovely, thanks. In fact, every bit as lovely as it was the last time you asked, 30 seconds ago.

6. Hollywood directors making self-indulgently over-long films

Even children’s animations now seem to last longer than the siege of Mafeking. For the sake of our long-suffering backsides, the Government should set a strict time limit of two hours, and fine the director £1 million for every minute he overruns.

7. Van drivers sailing through zebra crossings

I don’t know why the law gives them special dispensation to do this. At least, I assume it does. Because they all do it.

8. Putting patronising signs on the Tube

“Hold the handrail”, “Be patient with others”, “Always wash your hands before and after you travel.” Does Sadiq Khan think he’s our mother? Next: “Don’t forget to say please and thank you”, “Have you brushed your teeth?”, “Well you should have gone before you left the house, like I told you.”

9. Eating noisily

It is an iron law of the universe that the noisiest eaters are invariably also the slowest. Perhaps this is the reason that modern restaurants play such loud music. They’re trying to drown out their customers’ table manners.

10. Moaning about incredibly minor everyday inconveniences

Honestly, it’s just so spoiled, pathetic and lacking in self-awareness. You wouldn’t catch me doing it.