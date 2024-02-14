Ultimate man cave with a go-kart track lists in Minnesota. Take a peek at the fun zone

Secluded and surrounded by nature, a four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom residence has landed on the real estate market in Deerwood, Minnesota, for $1.5 million. While the home offers an abundance of privacy, that doesn’t mean it’s dull.

Drone shot

In fact, based on the interior, it’s anything but boring.

Entryway

“It’s the ultimate escape,” listing agent Michael Boege said to Realtor.com. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Living room/bar area

The 5,500-square-foot house seems to be a man’s fever dream with an abundance of fun amenities scattered around, while still holding a clean, sleek decor look.

Bar area

“The entire house benefits from an extremely efficient geothermal heating and cooling system with avg utilities under $300 a month,” the listing on Coldwell Banker Realty says.

Bowling alley

“Northwoods style bar with 100-year old reclaimed wood, separate charming cottage-style bunk house, authentic wood burning sauna, silo-style grilling pavilion, awesome in-floor heated garage not only stores all your toys but offers additional space for play.”

Bathroom

But the ultimate get? The go-kart track and the two-lane bowling alley.

Family room

“In 18 years of selling real estate, I’ve never sold a house with a private go-kart track,” Boege said to Realtor.

Kitchen

Unfortunately, go-karts are not included in the sale.

Bedroom

Deerwood is about 125 miles north of Twin Cities.

