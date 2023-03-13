The ultimate packing list for your next beach vacay, road trip or ski destination

The ultimate traveling list for your next vacation.

Packing can get stressful when you're unsure of exactly what you need. You have to think about if items will be TSA-approved or not. That's why we've researched to find the best travel-friendly items that are a must for your next vacation. The best part? They're all available at Amazon so you can score that sweet, fast shipping.

For organization, you can use packing cubes; if you're going to Europe or Asia, you'll need an adapter. The suggestions below will make packing less daunting so that you can look forward to your next trip and be a little more stress-free. From ski trips to road trips, here's everything you need and more.

What to pack: The everyday essentials

Toiletries

1. Travel bottles set

Packing essentials: Bottle set

Get travel-ready with this 16-pack Travel Bottles Set for your toiletries. You'll get bottles, jars, spray bottles and more. They're leak-proof, TSA-approved and lightweight. They'll easily fit in your bag.

$17 at Amazon

2. Toiletry bag

Packing essentials: Makeup case

Going for a longer trip and need to fit all your makeup or skincare? Then, this NISHEL Toiletry Bag is a must! The main compartments are waterproof and have mesh bands to hold the bottle up right. This bag can easily be hung in the bathroom or room with an attached hanger. Get it in black, pink or blue.

$24 at Amazon

3. Malin + Goetz essentials kit

Packing essentials: Malin + Goetz set

Get shampoo, conditioner, face wash, moisturizer and body wash in this Malin + Goetz Essentials Kit. They're TSA approved so you can easily toss it in your carry on. These products are also suitable for all skin types.

$34 at Amazon

4. Before you go bathroom spray

Packing essentials: Toilet spray

Eliminate odors in the bathroom with Poo-Pourri Toilet Spray. The spray creates a protective barrier on the water's surface to trap unpleasant smells. It's a must for traveling!

$18 at Amazon

Travel necessities

5. Travel shoe bags

Packing essentials: Shoe bags

If you don't want your shoes to touch your clothes, then invest in these Travel Shoe Bags. You'll get a set of four nylon bags to fit a collection of shoes. They're waterproof and lightweight, what's not to love!

$15 at Amazon

6. A duffel bag

Packing essentials: Duffel bag

The high-density water-resistant material in this HYC00 Duffel Bag can separate wet and dry items. It's a great bag if you want a good carry-on. Get it in pink, blue or lilac.

$23 at Amazon

7. First aid kit

Packing essentials: First aid kit

Pack an Emergency First Aid Kit just in case you or someone else gets a minor injury while traveling. The organized portable wound care kit contains 80 essential first aid items and comes in a convenient size that is ideal for storing in a car or your luggage.

$10 at Amazon

8. Travel pillow

Packing essentials: Neck pillow

Avoid neck pain by getting a Travel Pillow while you sleep on the plane. This kit also has ear plugs, contoured eye masks and a luxury bag. The memory foam in the pillow will ensure a comfortable flight.

$22 at Amazon

Tech accessories

9. A portable charger

Packing essentials: Portable charger

When traveling, you're probably out all day and need a portable charger to ensure your phone has enough juice for photos, calls and maps. The built-in cable makes it easy to use if you have a thick case on your iPhone. It's the size of lipstick, so it will easily fit in a pocket or purse.

$30 at Amazon

10. An electronic organizer

Packing essentials: Electronics organizer

Tired of all your electronics getting tangled? This FYY Electronics Organizer will help your chargers, head phones and more stay organized. The two layers in the interior compartment has enough space to fit all your electronics. Get it in black, blue or pink.

$13 at Amazon

11. International plug adapter

Packing essentials: Adapter

Going to Europe for your trip this year? Get an International Plug Adapter so you can charge your electronics. You can charge up to six devices simultaneously.

$20 at Amazon

12. AirPods case

Packing essentials: AirPods case

Keep your AirPods protected in this AirPods Case while you're traveling. The shell is made of high-quality elastic silicone and environmentally friendly material. It's easy to clean surface stains on this case.

$8 at Amazon

Documents and money

13. A travel wallet

Packing essentials: Travel wallet

This Bellroy Travel Wallet is minimalist and will keep all your travel documents in your pocket. It fits up to ten cards. This wallet is made from sustainably sourced leather.

$85 at Amazon

14. Family travel document organizer

Packing essentials: Travel document organizer

In charge of carrying the family's travel documents? You need this Valante Premium Family Travel Document Organizer to keep everything in one place. The removable wristlet and cross-body straps allow choosing the desired wearing type and usage.

$25 at Amazon

15. An anti-theft pouch

Packing essentials: Anti-theft pouch

Get this Pacsafe Anti-Theft Pouch for your next travel destination. It's made of soft, breathable, soft-to-the-touch fabric that can be hidden discreetly on the body underneath clothing. Keep your treasured belongings safe.

$23 at Amazon

16. A travel belt bag

Packing essentials: Belt bag

Keep your cash, credit cards and more in this Venture Travel Belt Bag. The fully adjustable elastic strap ensures a comfortable fit for men and women up to a 56-inch waist. The mesh material wicks away moisture to eliminate sweating so you stay cool and dry.

$25 at Amazon

Packing list for a beach vacation

17. Microfiber towels

Packing essentials: Microfiber towels

These Elite Trend Microfiber Towels come in various fun patterns. Place your foldable towel in the travel bag with a hanging loop, making it convenient for you to travel with. It's a great accessory for a beach visit.

$28 at Amazon

18. Beach accessory essentials

Packing essentials: Beach products

This Asom Beach Accessory Essentials Toiletry Convenience Kit has everything you need for a beach vacation. You'll get sunscreen, skin lotion, disinfecting wipes, sting relief wipes and more to make your beach vacation trip more enjoyable.

$33 at Amazon

19. A beach tote

Packing essentials: Beach tote

This lovely Hoxis Mesh Beach Tote comes in several colors like green, pink and black. The bag is lightweight, easy to fold and pack and is stylish, which is perfect for a day at the beach.

$17 at Amazon

20. Waterproof dry bag

Packing essentials: Dry bag

This Heeta Waterproof Dry Bag is ideal for water activities on your next beach vacation. The transparent bag also makes it easy to find your things and read messages on your phone.

From $13 at Amazon

Road trip packing list

21. An emergency car kit

Packing essentials: Emergency kit

Going on a long road trip? Stay safe with this Thrive Roadside Emergency Car Kit. These car accessories set for men and women are designed to equip you or your loved ones for any common issue or driving emergency. A kit like this should be a staple in every car or trailer any time you travel on the road.

$56 at Amazon

22. A kids' writing tablet

Packing essentials: Kids' tablet

If you're traveling with kids, pack something to keep them busy. This Tekfun LCD Writing Tablet Doodle Board is great for ages three to seven. The eye-protecting colorful screen of the doodle board provides a better painting experience. It will avoid injury to a child’s eyes from long-term use.

$17 at Amazon

23. A cup holder expander

Packing essentials: Cup holder

Sometimes the cup holder in your car isn't enough to fit everything. Get this OFY Car Cup Holder Expander Tray that has an adjustable base. You can place snacks, burgers, coffee, mobile phones, napkins and more.

$33 at Amazon

24. A comfortable seat cushion

Packing essentials: Cushion

Long road trips can sometimes get uncomfortable. Get this Everlasting Comfort Seat Cushion to help with lower back pain. It features an ergonomic design, including a unique U-shaped coccyx cutout, that promotes proper spinal alignment and improves posture.

$50 at Amazon

Ski trip packing essentials

25. Thermal underwear

Packing essentials: Thermals

This Nooyme Thermal Underwear Set for women preserves heat effectively. The bamboo charcoal fiber takes in three times more water than other fabrics. It's ideal for your next ski trip.

$37 at Amazon

26. A lightweight backpack

Packing essentials: Lightweight backpack

This Venture Pal 35L Ultralight Backpack is made with high quality material that's tear and water-resistant. The breathable mesh shoulder straps have enough sponge padding to help relieve the stress from your shoulder. Take it on your next ski trip!

$24 at Amazon

27. A ski bag

Packing essentials: Ski bag

This Athletico Ski Bag and Ski Boot Bag Combo can fit up to 78-inch skis. The ski boots bag can accommodate ski boots up to size 13—a combo set for both men's and women's skiing gear.

$40 at Amazon

28. Ski goggles

Packing essentials: Ski goggles

You'll need some cool ski goggles on your next trip! These Exp Vision Ski Goggles are anti-fog and have UV protection. The panoramic cylinder lens design gives super clear vision and less visual interference in skiing and snowboarding.

$22 at Amazon

Other packing essentials

29. Packing cubes

Packing essentials: Packing cubes

Sometimes packing can be stressful when you want everything to fit and stay organized. This set of 8 packing cubes will help you achieve this! The nylon fabric bags will help you separate your tops from your pants, making them easier to find. The cubes come in nine shades like black, light pink or sky blue.

$25 at Amazon

30. A mini vanity mirror

Packing essentials: A portable mirror

End up in a hotel room that doesn't have the most optimal lighting? This deweisn Folding Vanity Mirror will be handy. The rechargeable mirror has different lighting settings to get the best reflection for your skincare or makeup needs. It's compact, lightweight, ultra-thin and foldable, easily fitting in a backpack or suitcase.

$34 at Amazon

31. A steamer

Packing essentials: Steamer

We've all been there: when you pack an outfit only to take it out all wrinkly. Sometimes, hotels or Airbnbs don't have an iron so pack this Foldable Handheld Steam just in case. The leakproof steamer heats in 30 seconds to build enough steam to eliminate wrinkles.

$23 at Amazon

32. Travel-size spray bottles

Packing essentials: Travel size fillable perfume

If you don't want to pack full bottles of your perfume, then invest in these travel-size spray bottles. You can separate different scents and pack them with ease.

$10 at Amazon

