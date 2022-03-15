The Ultimate Miami Spa Guide: 15 Luxurious Places to Treat Yourself

Spend five minutes on the golden shores of Miami and you’ll see why this sun-and-sand capital so famously brings the heat. Gorgeous people are all around—frolicking in the surf, sipping rosé by the pool, clinking cocktails from the back of a yacht in Biscayne Bay. But after a few days of joining them, chances are you’ll be in need of a relaxing respite. Thankfully, this appearance-minded metropolis is filled with luxury day spas, many of which call the city’s top hotels home.

Whether you need a Swedish massage after a hard workout or want to tone, trim and sculpt your beach bod with a contouring wrap, Miami’s premier spas have a treatment for every wellness-seeker. Many options extend beyond simply promoting relaxation or giving your skin a beautiful boost, offering integrative medicine consultations and mind-body therapies that will keep you looking and feeling fit and fabulous long after you leave the Magic City.

More from Robb Report

Here, a guide to 15 of the city’s top hotel spas, from spots ideal for a quick refresh to places where you’d want to spend a full-day—or more—detoxing, relaxing and beautifying. Consider this permission to indulge.

Tierra Santa Healing House

Tierra Santa Healing House - Credit: Photo: Courtesy Faena Miami Beach

Photo: Courtesy Faena Miami Beach

The name translates to “holy ground healing house,” and the 22,000-square-foot Tierra Santa Healing House Spa is the heart and soul of the Faena Hotel Miami Beach, created by Argentine developer Alan Faena. Incorporating ancient South American healing rituals and modern traditions, the spa menu has a broad scope: body treatments developed by shamen, acupuncture, sound and color therapy as well as facials that lean into the latest anti-aging technologies.

With five treatment rooms, two oceanfront suites with outdoor terraces, one of the largest hammams on the East Coast (featuring a bed of heated amazonite stone), and decor that includes a colorful chandelier made of 500 fishing floats, Tierra Santa is an unexpected and uniquely colorful oasis.

Story continues

Treatment to book: The Sacred Connection Ritual relies on two therapists who employ sacred South American oils to relieve stress and muscle tension, starting with a synchronized four-handed full-body massage, followed by a relaxing face massage. The treatment ends with vibrational singing bowls and sound healing to calm the nervous system.

Remède Spa

St. Regis Miami spa

Much like the hotel in which it is housed, the Remède Spa at St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort is the epitome of refined luxury. The 14,000-square-foot Yabu Pushelberg-designed space is decked out in soothing neutrals and filled with 11 large treatment rooms, including one for couples that comes with a soaking tub for two. Guests can extend their relaxation in the Vichy rain shower room, Finnish saunas and aromatic steam rooms, and can even enjoy treatments in a private poolside cabana.

Treatment to book: The Blue Diamond Resurfacing Peel, an anti-aging peel with Blue Diamond Super Cream, is seriously over the top, and yields seriously over the top lightening, brightening and firming results. It’s available on its own or as part of the limited Diamond Package, in celebration of the St. Regis Bal Harbor’s 10th anniversary.

The Spa at the Miami Beach Edition

The Spa at the Miami Beach EDITION - Credit: Photo: Nikolas Koenig

Photo: Nikolas Koenig

Though Ian Schrager was required to preserve many of the original details of Collins Avenue’s once-famous Seville Hotel (white marble floors and gold mosaic tile columns included), the hotelier’s Miami Beach Edition is all sleek modern vibes—especially when it comes to the spa.

The 1800-square foot The Spa at Edition has its own curated soundtrack and signature scents that waft through the air. The spa menu is simple but seductive, with a range of customized options, and beauty aficionados can easily finesse that gorgeous glow with makeup, hair and nail services. The Relaxation Lounge features layers of “lounge enhancements,” add-ons that range from aromatherapy and oxygen inhalations to guided power naps—each designed to promote an even deeper sense of relaxation.

Treatment to book: Grapes of Wrath begins with a full-body dry-brush exfoliation, followed by an application of nourishing grape and jasmine oil. A detoxifying body wrap, in tandem with a hydrating scalp massage that conditions hair and scalp, is the preamble to a heavenly full-body massage, resulting in a blissful state of relaxation.

Lapis Spa

Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach - Credit: Photo: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Photo: Courtesy Fontainebleau Miami Beach

As one of Miami Beach’s most extensive wellness facilities, Lapis Spa at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach—a landmark for 60 years—is where you go to while away the day. There are 30 treatment rooms, including two oceanfront couple’s massage suites (with a shower and soaking tub for two) and two spa suites (each with a Vichy shower, tub, shower, and relaxation area).

But before you indulge in a relaxing Ayurveda Abhyanga massage or Marine Detox body treatment, make time for a journey through the extensive hydrotherapy circuit, which uses mineral-rich water in mist, rain and steam throughout its Moroccan-style hammam, water-jet bath, eucalyptus steam room and more. Glamazons will also appreciate the lineup of skincare treatments that include dermaplaning and cosmetic microneedling.

Treatment to book: In partnership with Lab to Beauty, the intensely relaxing and rejuvenating Deep Massage with CBD and Lavender helps ease sore muscles and relieves pain and inflammation. The treatment incorporates 150 mg of high-potency THC-free CBD oil sourced from organically grown hemp and infused with muscle-melting lavender.

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami - Credit: Photo: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, George Apostolidis

Photo: Courtesy Mandarin Oriental, George Apostolidis

The Spa at the Mandarin Oriental, Miami brings an unmistakably Asian vibe to this quintessentially Latin city. The three-level spa is always ahead of the curve, with half- and full-day wellness programs and signature spa treatments that are highly personalized, like vibrational sound therapy with singing bowls or the Oriental Essence–a blend of Chinese, European, Balinese and Thai massage techniques. Same goes for the facials: Each one is tailored to the unique skincare demands and lifestyle of the individual.

After indulging, don’t miss a visit to the extensive rooftop space, where the Mandarin has recently installed beehives to help combat the decline of the honeybee population and the surrounding rooftop walls have been painted with vibrant murals by local artist Chan Shepherd.

Treatment to book: The Biologique Recherche Detox, Slim and Sculpt is a detoxifying, body-contouring wrap and lymphatic massage with essential oils. It stimulates circulation, reduces water retention and also results in smoother skin. A follow-up at-home regimen of products is available to help keep up the results.

The Standard Spa

The Standard Miami spa

The Standard Spa at the ever-buzzy waterfront the Standard Miami Beach, has undergone an extensive renovation, and the 4500 square-foot space is now even more stylish than ever, with a refreshed treatment menu and redesigned facilities. The new Spa Lounge features crisp but comfortable Danish rattan daybeds and extensive views of Biscayne Bay. A eucalyptus-infused aromatherapy steam room, Canadian hemlock sauna, Turkish Hamman (each marble tile has been updated) and new Ice Room, with yummy sofas shaped like Neapolitan ice cream sandwiches, make it easy to unwind and enjoy a spa day.

If you are ready for a deeply healing wellness experience, book a visit with Lori Bell, the resident doctor of Chinese medicine. Sessions with Bell can involve evaluating your personal medical history, gentle acupuncture alignment to correct imbalances (like insomnia or low energy levels) and celestial readings to help understand your health, happiness, overall wellbeing and ideal path in life.

Treatment to book: The Acupuncture Facial Rejuvenation, developed by Bell, is the new cult favorite, and includes a five-element assessment to target underlying imbalances due to stress, insomnia and poor digestion with the use of fine needles, microcurrent and herbs—all resulting in a dramatic anti-aging “facelift.”

The Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne

The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Miami

A secluded island getaway not far from the Miami city center, the Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne is truly a tropical paradise, with lush gardens, palm trees that sway in the breeze, endless ocean views and a glamorous Caribbean vibe. The treatment menu and signature Rituals at the 25,000-square-foot the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Key Biscayne are inspired by the history of the Tequesta people who are native to Miami.

With 21 treatment rooms, a coed area for relaxation, as well as eucalyptus steam, sauna, two signature Couples’ Suites, whirlpools and vitamin C infused showers, the spa is a true antidote to the hard-partying Miami Beach scene. But if you do want to primp for an evening out on the town, there is a full-service hair and nail salon here, too.

Treatment to book: The Warm Stone Mango Ginger Ritual is as delicious as it sounds. A perfect complement to the mango-scented breezes that waft through the island, the Ritual includes a body scrub, hot stone massage and scalp treatment, a cleansing facial and a mango ginger pedicure.

Bamford Wellness Spa

Bamford Haybarn Spa - Credit: Courtesy of Bamford Haybarn Spa

Courtesy of Bamford Haybarn Spa

Lady Carole Bamford brings to Miami her stylish, holistic approach to well-being, which originated on her organic farm in the Cotswolds. Cult followers of her integrative, nature-inspired take on wellness flock to the serene 4,500-square-foot space on the second floor of 1 Hotel South Beach to indulge in stress-reducing CBD massages and deeply relaxing facials that employ nanogold-infused collagen to soothe lines and wrinkles, rose quartz for brightening and an exclusive waterless biphasic mask to oxygenate skin for an instant firming effect.

Be sure to leave room in your suitcase for a few of the hotel’s specially formulated, certified-organic skincare and body products. Next door, Anatomy, the fitness center, offers 14,000 square feet of workout space, with personal trainers and state-of-the-art equipment geared toward helping guests stay fit while traveling.

Treatment to book: The Bamford Signature Treatment awakens the muscles and meridians of the body. It starts with a purifying footbath, followed by Shiatsu, Meridian and Swedish massage techniques; reflexology-inspired foot massage; acupressure-point massage on the face, neck and shoulders; and assisted yogic breathing to refresh and revitalize the entire being.

The Spa at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort

Carillon Miami - Credit: Photo: Courtesy Carillon Miami/Dominic James

Photo: Courtesy Carillon Miami/Dominic James

Set on 750 feet of secluded private beach, tucked away from the frenzy of SoBe, Carillon Miami, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, has become a top destination wellness retreat. The Rockwell Group-designed 70,000-square-foot spa (the largest on the Eastern Seaboard) features an extensive roster of hi-tech facials, massage, body treatments and wellness services, including six touchless wellness treatments launching this spring, along with a new anti-aging program in partnership with the biostation, a leading medical wellness center led by Dr. Martin G. Bloom, MD. Two dedicated four-night health retreats, Jump Start Your Health & Wellness and Get Healthy Together, offer bespoke programs with extensive diagnostic testing and personalized wellness plans.

When not hopping from one treatment to the next, guests can enjoy the spa’s extensive facilities—most impressive of which is one of the most extensive Thermal Hydrotherapy circuits in the country, complete with an igloo. The Fitness Center is equally over the top, boasting a two-story rock wall (where vertical boot camp classes are held) and more than 65 fitness classes per week, ranging from HIIT circuits to beach yoga. Carillon Miami also just teamed up with Michelin-starred Chef Tristan Brandt, renowned for his award-winning Asian-influenced modern French cuisine, to open a new restaurant here in 2022.

Treatment to book: NuCalm is, essentially, a sophisticated power nap, promoting relaxation in 30 to 90 minutes with patented technology that interrupts stress at the midbrain. The treatment uses neuropsychobiology to guide the brain and body into parasympathetic nervous system dominance, slowing the “flight-or-fight” response as cortisol levels start to decline and you begin to relax and deeply de-stress.

Acqualina Spa

Acqualina Spa by ESPA - Credit: Photo: Courtesy Acqualina Resort & Spa

Photo: Courtesy Acqualina Resort & Spa

With its lipstick-red loungers set on a rolling green lawn overlooking five ocean-front acres, Acqualina, a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, is one of Miami’s sexiest hotels. That vibe continues in the two-story, 12-treatment-room Acqualina Spa, which has long set the standard in the Magic City thanks to the brand’s personalized treatments, innovative products and elevated design.

The 820 square-foot Fendi-designed Royal Spa Suite, with a private steam room made from mother of pearl, a rainforest shower for two, two treatment beds and a private terrace overlooking the Atlantic is a must-see. Other facilities include a heated jet pool with Roman waterfall and gorgeous Atlantic Ocean backdrop, Himalayan salt walls, Arctic ice fountains, experience showers and a sun deck.

Treatment to book: The Targeted Recovery is designed to help aid muscle recovery for those who work out too hard. It starts by warming up the body with the Hypervolt Bluetooth by Hyperice, followed by a deep-tissue massage with ESPA fitness oil to stimulate the circulation. The coup de grace is a cryotherapy session to heal sore muscles, which focuses on specific muscle groups—upper and lower back, legs—to release muscle tension.

Valmont for the Spa at the Setai, Miami Beach

Spa at Setai Miami Beach - Credit: Courtesy of Setai Miami Beach

Courtesy of Setai Miami Beach

Set in the heart of historic South Beach, the Setai Miami Beach is a perfectly calibrated blend of Asian and Art Deco design crafted by Jean-Michel Gathy and Jaya Ibrahim. It’s also got three sparkling temperature-controlled pools made from 99 percent recycled glass.

Valmont for the Spa at the Setai, Miami Beach relies on results-driven, top-tier products from Swiss cellular skincare brand Valmont along with specialized techniques to leave skin nourished, revitalized, firm and glowing—all welcome traits after a day in the sun. Valmont uses the best of Switzerland’s natural resources, science-based technologies and glacial spring water combined with their patented triple DNA for the ultimate in anti-aging products. The intimate spa features four spacious private spa suites, each with ocean and pool views, a bath and steam room, and incorporates design details like rich Burmese teak and latticed ceilings.

Treatment to book: An exclusive, full-body experience, the indulgent Setai Signature Master of Time Treatment begins with a full-body exfoliation followed by an application of Valmont Body 24-hour cream, which repairs sun damage while providing intense hydration. The therapist will next employ the exclusive Valmont Time Master Cure, which uses four choreographed facial massages, including a specialized lifting massage, to leave facial muscles both toned and relaxed. A Valmont collagen mask is then applied to the face, eyes and décolleté.

Esencia Wellness Spa

Nobu Hotel Miami Beach spa

Inspired by nature and the ocean views, the Esencia Wellness Spa at Nobu Hotel Miami Beach, a hotel-within-a-hotel at Eden Roc, takes a holistic approach to healing the body from the hot Miami sun—and the city’s party scene—by targeting anti-aging, after-sun care and dry skin.

Facilities at the 22,000-square-foot spa include a hydrotherapy circuit with whirlpools, plunge pools, saunas and hydro-experience showers, as well as a relaxation lounge with sweeping ocean views. Each treatment begins with the exclusive Nobu Stretching Ritual, which eases guests into a relaxed state while allowing the therapist to assess the situation and customize the massage, facial or body treatment accordingly. Acupuncture is also offered.

Treatment to book: Essence of Omakase features your choice of three “multi-course” spa treatments, inspired by the Japanese notion of “chef’s choice.” The Ki, or “Energize”, treatment is a standout, and starts with dry sauna to relax the muscles, leading into a Japanese Silk full-body exfoliation that stimulates circulation and energy flow and leaves skin soft and silky. A revitalizing scalp massage and hair mask follows before you’re sent off to relax with an herbal infusion tea or a glass of bubbly—your choice.

The Spa at Baia Beach Club

Mondrian Miami spa

The waterfront Spa at Baia Beach Club opened at Mondrian South Beach after the hotel’s recent $20 million property-wide renovation. Along with being a 4,000-square-foot wellness center, the Spa is a social hub where friends and couples can enjoy a co-ed relaxation lounge, co-ed Himalayan salt sauna or couples spa suite, along with a range of holistic spa treatments and anti-aging facials. A roster of classes (and a membership program) such as sound bowl and guided meditation sessions, yoga and pilates are available at the Baia Wellness Collective, while workouts can be enjoyed at the 1,700-square-foot fitness center.

Treatment to book: The Baia Balancing Signature Ritual incorporates aromatherapy and amethyst crystals into massage and reflexology in order to release tension and balance energy throughout the body.

Cowshed Spa

Soho Beach House Miami

The two-story Cowshed Spa at Soho Beach House is your English country-house fantasy realized, with its reclaimed barn wood, custom upholstered furniture and floral-printed drapery. Outfitted with five large treatment rooms, multiple lounges and an oceanfront manicure and pedicure station, the space is a quiet retreat, a step away from Miami’s party scene, available to both Soho House members and hotel guests. The all-natural namesake product line–from Somerset, England–is incorporated into several spa treatments on the curated menu.

Treatment to book: The Bespoke Body Therapy is tailored to whatever areas the guest needs or chooses to target. A highly skilled therapist will incorporate techniques from exfoliation to body wraps to lymphatic drainage massage in order to help accomplish your goal.

Spa Internazionale at Fisher Island Club

Fisher Island Club

Set inside one of the world’s most exclusive clubs, the Spa Internazionale at Fisher Island Club features a modern menu of therapeutic and restorative treatments. From Thai massage to microdermabrasion, marine mud to cellulite sculpting, the Mediterranean-style spa integrates a modern approach to beauty with traditional healing, along with plenty of pampering and personalized attention along the way.

Treatment to book: Radio Frequency for Skin Tightening is a non-invasive, FDA-cleared treatment for reducing lines and wrinkles and tightening the skin on face, neck, décolleté, abdomen and arms by using radio frequency, a type of energy that is measured in “frequency,” or wavelengths per second.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.