Ultium Cells construction to stop traffic on I-69 in Delta Township this week

DELTA TWP. — Drivers who use northbound and southbound Interstate 69 on the west side of Lansing might want to consider finding an alternate route on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

Beginning at 9 a.m.. Michigan State Police will stop traffic in both directions for about 15 minutes four separate times to allow for transmission line work, the Lansing Board of Water & Light said Monday.

MORE: Wintry mix, including freezing rain, could lead to poor driving conditions on Monday, Tuesday

A BWL contractor will work on power transmission lines to support the $2.6 billion Ultium Cells battery plant under construction in Delta Twp. Ultium Cells is a joint venture between General Motors and LG Energy Solution Michigan. It was expected to start a pilot run late this year.

The traffic interruptions will happen between Lansing Road and the I-69/Interstate 96 interchange. The precise timing of the closures was unclear, but BWL said the work should be done by 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Contact Ken Palmer at kpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: Ultium Cells construction to stop traffic on I-69 near Lansing