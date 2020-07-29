    Advertisement

    Ultra Clean: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) _ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $21.3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

    The Hayward, California-based company said it had profit of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 75 cents per share.

    The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $344.8 million in the period.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 56 cents to 72 cents.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $320 million to $360 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Ultra Clean shares have increased nearly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $24.82, a climb of 65% in the last 12 months.

