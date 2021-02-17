Ultra Clean: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) _ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $22.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Hayward, California-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 81 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 70 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $369.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported net income of $77.6 million, or $1.89 per share, swinging to a profit in the period. Revenue was reported as $1.4 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 80 cents to 93 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $375 million to $405 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Ultra Clean shares have climbed 63% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $50.69, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UCTT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UCTT

