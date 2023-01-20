Ultra conservatives named to House committees leading Biden probes. What's it mean for Biden?

2
Rachel Looker, USA TODAY
·6 min read
From left, Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.
From left, Republican Reps. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, Matt Gaetz of Florida and Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia.

WASHINGTON– Ultra-conservative members of the Republican caucus received appointments to two influential House committees that will spearhead investigations targeting the Biden administration, including the discovery of classified documents at the president's private home and residence.

And they've already started.

Republicans, with control of the House, can leverage their investigatory power and launch probes into the Biden administration ahead of the 2024 presidential election, specifically into his family's business dealings and the classified documents found in his Delaware home and private office in Washington.

Some of the most outspoken lawmakers who align with former President Donald Trump's America First platform will be the key players as members of the House Judiciary Committee and the Oversight and Accountability Committee. Both panels will play leading roles in congressional investigations.

The added focus could put Biden policies under a larger microscope ahead of his reelection campaign.

Ultra-conservative Republicans, many with the backing of former President Donald Trump including Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert and Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, received appointments to both committees.

Smart analysis delivered to your inbox: Sign up for the OnPolitics newsletter

More: Greene, Gosar reinstated to committees by GOP-led House after Democrats had removed them

Republicans launched their first investigation last week into Biden's handling of classified documents, drawing parallels to a similar investigation by the Department of Justice into the classified documents found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home.

Republicans have generally downplayed Trump's mishandling of documents while focusing their fire on the FBI's search of his Florida home – a search approved by a judge and conducted after the former president resisted turning over records marked "secret" or "top secret" to the National Archives.

"@POTUS must be held to the same standard under the Presidential Records Act as President Trump," Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., tweeted. Comer is the new chair of the Oversight committee. "Instead, the archives has worked hand in hand with Democrats to conceal this story from Americans before an election, just like they did with the Hunter laptop story."

The White House Wednesday condemned the appointment of far-right members to House committees overseeing investigations.

“Republicans are handing the keys of oversight to the most extreme MAGA members of the Republican caucus who promote violent rhetoric and dangerous conspiracy theories,” White House spokesman Ian Sams said in a statement provided to USA TODAY.

Here are the details on which ultra-conservative Republicans will serve on investigatory committees:

Who will serve on Oversight Committee?

Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.
Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC.

  • The Oversight Committee is the main investigatory committee in Congress.

  • Chaired by Comer, committee members include Boebert, Gosar and Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

  • Greene, a conservative firebrand, was stripped of committee assignments two years ago for posting a controversial photo on social media deemed threatening and dangerous, among other incendiary posts. Gosar also lost committee assignments after he was censured for posting a social media video depicting him attacking New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and Biden.

  • Trump-endorsed lawmakers Reps. Byron Donalds of Florida, Andy Biggs of Arizona, Russell Fry of South Carolina and Nick Langworthy of New York also nabbed spots on the committee.

  • Other ultra-conservative Republicans include: Trump ally Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry, chair of the far-right House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. 

More: Greene, Gosar reinstated to committees by GOP-led House after Democrats had removed them

Chairman Comer previously said Republicans would launch probes into Biden's activities, specifically referencing Hunter Biden’s financial dealings and compliance with tax laws as well as whether Hunter's business interests were aided by his father's position as vice president.

Comer also sent a letter Sunday to the White House asking for more details on the classified materials found in Biden's private office and residence.

Who will serve on Judiciary Committee?

Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a news conference to discuss &quot;the Biden family's business dealings.&quot;
Flanked by House Republicans, U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Capitol on November 17, 2022 in Washington, DC. House Republicans held a news conference to discuss "the Biden family's business dealings."

  • The Judiciary Committee is dubbed the "lawyer" of the House and oversees administrative bodies and law enforcement agencies. It also plays a role in impeachment proceedings.

  • Newly appointed members to the committee include Trump-endorsed candidates Rep. Harriet Hageman of Wyoming and Rep. Nathaniel Moran of Texas. Texas Reps. Troy Nehls and Wesley Hunt, who have both endorsed the former president in his 2024 presidential bid, are also on the committee.

  • Biggs, a member of the ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus, is returning to serve on the committee.

  • Jordan, R-Ohio, now chairs the panel. He also will lead a subcommittee formed to investigate the Biden administration, which he said last year would be a main focus in the new Congress.

More: Biden’s most vocal Republican antagonists emerge from the sidelines – with subpoena power

Jordan, a Trump ally and founder of the Freedom Caucus, sent a letter last week to Attorney General Merrick Garland asking for communications between Biden’s office and the Justice Department, FBI and the appointed special counsel.

He called the FBI's investigation into Biden's classified documents a "double standard" compared to the investigation into Trump's classified documents seized at Mar-a-Lago.

"Why was President Trump’s home raided but not President Biden’s? Why did the FBI take pictures of President Trump’s so-called classified documents but not President Biden’s?" Jordan tweeted.

What does this mean for Biden?

President Joe Biden on Jan. 12, 2023.
President Joe Biden on Jan. 12, 2023.

The Republican-controlled House already has launched investigations into Biden's handling of classified documents as the countdown to the 2024 presidential election begins.

"The investigatory will of Congress is going to be in overdrive for the next couple of years in the House," said John Farmer, director of the Eagleton Institute of Politics at Rutgers University.

Farmer said Republicans are going to try to undermine Biden's legitimacy, adding that the investigations will be a distraction for the administration.

"I think, like most presidents, he will try to keep his eye on the ball and move forward with the policy agenda that he has, but it's hard to imagine a lot of bipartisan cooperation in the next couple years on anything if the House is going to be that aggressive in investigating President Biden," he said.

USA TODAY Poll: Democratic support for Biden in 2024 surges after midterms as Trump takes a hit, USA TODAY/Ipsos Poll finds

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said Republican investigators are seeking to fairly address both Biden and Trump’s handling of classified documents.

“We've had all the Democrats attacking — they even have a special counsel, prosecutor, to go after President Trump about this,” McCarthy told reporters . “Before the election they found out that President Biden had these documents … at no time did he get raided by the FBI.”

Farmer predicted that if investigations are ongoing in another year, both Biden and Trump likely will face opponents in the presidential primaries.

"People will see opportunities there and weaknesses that maybe they wouldn't have seen without those investigations," he said.

Dig Deeper: Biden classified documents

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Greene, Boebert, Gosar named to committees that will lead Biden probe

Recommended Stories

  • What might the Boston Celtics do at the 2023 NBA trade deadline?

    While the prevailing wisdom of 'if it ain't broke, don't fix it' may seem the obvious route for a better version of the ball club that made (and nearly won) the 2022 NBA Finals, it is not set in stone that this is what will happen at the deadline, as recent rumbles have hinted.

  • US reaches debt limit amid showdown and 'extraordinary measures'

    The United States on Thursday reached its borrowing limit, , the Treasury Department said, teeing up a congressional showdown later this year with potentially devastating economic consequences. Republicans in the House say they will insist on deep spending cuts in exchange for their cooperation in again raising the debt ceiling.

  • 'No regrets': Biden on classified documents

    STORY: “No regrets” -- that’s what U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday about his handling of classified documents found at his home and former office. "We immediately turned them over to the archives at the Justice Department. We're fully cooperating, looking forward to getting this resolved quickly. I think you're going to find there's nothing there. I have no regrets." Attorney General Merrick Garland last week named a special counsel to investigate the matter, after the classified material was found at Biden's Delaware home and a Washington, D.C., office he used before becoming president. The White House has largely been on the defensive since the initial revelations on Jan. 9 that the documents had been discovered. Biden was responding to media questions during a trip to inspect the storm damage in California. He sounded a note of annoyance that reporters were focusing on the document controversy instead. “What quite frankly bugs me is that we have a serious problem here we’re talking about, talking about what’s going on. And the American people don’t quite understand why you don’t ask me questions about that.” On his trip, Biden toured parts of the state worst hit by three weeks of deadly storms known as atmospheric rivers, which unleashed flooding and mudslides on a region long plagued by drought and wildfires. At Seacliff State Beach along the Santa Cruz coastline, he stressed the concerns of the role global heating played in worsening extreme weather events. "If anybody doubts that the climate is changing, then they must have been asleep during the last couple of years.”

  • Biden on classified documents: 'There's no there there'

    President Joe Biden says there is “no there there” following the discovery of classified documents at his home and former office. Speaking to reporters Thursday in California, Biden said "a handful of documents were filed in the wrong place.” (Jan. 19)

  • New data shows a potential rise in tornadoes in U.S. after storms ravage South

    New data released this week show there were potentially more tornadoes spawned in 2022 than in the previous two years with NOAA showing a preliminary number of 1,331 last year — “about 9% above the 1991-2020 annual average across the contiguous U.S.” If that number were to stick or rise it would be more than the final count in 2021 and 2020, according to the Assessing the U.S. Climate in 2022 report.

  • Former 'American Idol' contestant C.J. Harris dies at 31

    C.J. Harris, an "American Idol" contestant who placed sixth in Season 13, has died at age 31, a spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner confirmed.

  • 2 American citizens killed in Nepal plane crash

    Two U.S. citizens and two permanent U.S. residents were among those killed in the plane crash in Nepal earlier this week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said during a briefing Wednesday. "We are deeply saddened to hear of the tragic Yeti Airlines crash over the weekend, which killed 72 people, including two U.S. citizens and two lawful permanent residents," Price said. "The United States stands ready to support Nepal in any way we can at this difficult hour," Price added.

  • 'American Idol' singer Curtis 'C.J.' Harris died of a heart attack

    Former “American Idol” contestant Curtis “C.J.” Harris's Jan. 15 death was caused by a heart attack.

  • Did the recent winter storms bring Big Bear Lake back to full capacity?

    While water levels at Big Bear Lake have increased in recent weeks, experts warn California's drought remains a big issue.

  • ‘It’s a strange moment we live in’: MLK sculptor on backlash to monument

    The Embrace, a 19-ton bronze depicting Martin Luther King, Coretta Scott King and a love that helped change the world, has inspired praise, jokes and bile

  • Opinion | The McCarthy Holdouts May Come to Regret the Deal They Made

    Conservative hard-liners will have to decide whether they care more about substance or process in a debt ceiling fight.

  • 'Stop With The Stupid': Ex-RNC Chair Fact-Checks Marjorie Taylor Greene On Debt

    “She doesn’t know what the hell she’s talking about,” Michael Steele said of the conspiracy theorist lawmaker.

  • Tucker Carlson Announces Jacinda Ardern's Resignation By Mocking Her Appearance

    The giddy Fox News host made over-the-top claims about the outgoing prime minister.

  • Government Shutdown 2023: Will Your Social Security Payments Stop Now That the Debt Ceiling Has Been Reached?

    The U.S. reached its debt ceiling on Jan. 19 the Treasury Department announced on Thursday, Jan. 19. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says extraordinary measures have begun to mitigate financial...

  • US decides against sending tanks to Ukraine in aid package

    Welcome to The Hill’s Defense & National Security newsletter. Subscribe here or in the box below. After all the talk around tanks, the U.S. chose not to include them in the latest aid package for Ukraine. We’ll talk about why the decision was made and what that means for Kyiv. We’ve also got the rundown…

  • Ron DeSantis Is Deeply Invested In Florida's Regression. This Is Why Everyone In America Should Wake Up

    It looks like Republican Governor Ron DeSantis’ anti-critical race theory crusade continues. Most recently, his Florida administration made the decision to veto a new Advanced Placement course for high school students on African American studies.

  • On his last day as governor, Larry Hogan said Ron DeSantis' 2024 presidential run could be stifled by his 'terrible job' of reaching out to swing voters

    Governor Larry Hogan also said he was still considering whether or not he would run for president in 2024.

  • CNN Anchor Nails GOP Rep. Byron Donalds for His George Santos Hypocrisy

    CNNRep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) told CNN on Thursday that it wasn't his place to call for his truth-allergic colleague George Santos’ resignation, only for anchor Victor Blackwell to remind him he’s had no problem demanding President Joe Biden to step down.Amid growing uproar for Santos to resign over the non-stop flood of allegations that he fabricated most of his résumé and biography, the freshman New York congressman has remained defiant. Even with most lawmakers from his home state urging him t

  • Elon Musk Has a Simple Idea to End U.S. Debt-Ceiling Standoff

    When massive waves of job cuts are ripping through the economy, many economists anticipate a recession. Just one example of tech's response: Software giant Microsoft is the latest big companies to announce thousands of job cuts, around 10,000. CEO Satya Nadella said the software giant was "seeing organizations in every industry and geography exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one."

  • A ‘tragic problem:’ SC lawmakers renew push to get Carolina Squat trucks off the road

    The low-riding trucks popular along ocean front roads in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach could be barred from SC roadways.