Ultra-Orthodox Jews hit disproportionately hard by Israel's coronavirus outbreak

Israel Cohen had barely stepped out of the hospital when his phone rang.

“I’m sorry,” he said as a strong wind gusted around him. “My grandfather died 10 minutes ago. I’ll call you back.”

His grandfather, 91-year-old Zalman Cohen, belonged to the insular world of the haredim, the black-coated ultra-Orthodox Jews known as "those who tremble before God."

A Hungarian-born Jew who survived Auschwitz, Cohen died April 2 of the coronavirus, at a moment of growing peril for his small, vulnerable community. He was the country's 36th victim, a toll that has since nearly doubled, hitting the ultra-Orthodox particularly hard and further raising suspicions of a way of life many secular Jews find alien.

Among the haredim, cultural factors such as big families, crowded living conditions and a bone-deep devotion to communal religious rituals and gatherings have set the stage for the swift spread of the virus, fueled by the community rabbis' traditional resistance to outside authority.

Cohen's death added to the grim toll in Bnei Brak, a haredi-dominated township east of Tel Aviv that has become a locus of Israel’s COVID-19 infections. The same day he died, the Israeli Cabinet declared Bnei Brak a restricted zone, instituting a military closure on one of the world's most densely populated communities.

Israeli medical authorities fear that close to 40% of Bnei Brak’s 200,000 residents, who live in a 2.7-square-mile warren of tightly of packed apartments, schools and stores, may be infected. As the closure took effect, police helicopters buzzed overhead, paramilitary police patrolled residential streets, and soldiers controlled all entry points at roadblocks.

The clampdown came less than a week before the start of Passover, the major Jewish festival that begins Wednesday — mirroring a wider ban this week on movement across the country to slow the virus' spread.

Israel Cohen has watched the disease march through the neighborhoods of ancestors. A political analyst for the ultra-Orthodox radio station Kol BaRama and a columnist for the liberal daily newspaper Haaretz, he views the unfolding tragedy with a dual perspective rare for a haredi.

On the one side is a ravaged community, which feels itself under siege from within and without, a largely sequestered world of prayers and ancient customs. On the other, a wider Israeli society that fears the virus' spread and resents prominent haredi rabbis for encouraging people to ignore government warnings and pay little heed to social distancing.

Bnei Brak’s “significant morbidity and high rate of coronavirus infection” justified the sealing off of the community, the government said. As testing intensified and illness spread, the number of patients rose past 1,400, second only to Jerusalem, with five times Bnei Brak's population.

Spurred by deaths like that of Zalman Cohen, the Israeli army was ordered to evacuate all Bnei Brak residents 80 and older— 4,500 of them in all — and relocate them to requisitioned hotels, even by force. For many of that generation, such a roundup carries chilling historical overtones, and in some cases personal ones as well. As the Sabbath was about to begin last week, only about 100 infected elderly residents agreed voluntarily to be moved.

Israel Cohen, 38, said he often asked his grandfather, who was born in Nyiregyhaza, Hungary, why the Jews didn’t flee before the Nazis stormed Europe. He said his grandfather would answer that no one knew what was coming.

In Bnei Brak, many were also caught unawares while infections silently spread at family and community gatherings.

“Nobody could see it,” said Cohen. He believes his grandfather may have been infected on March 9, when multitudes crowded into local synagogues to celebrate the joyous Jewish holiday of Purim, drinking wine and dancing together.