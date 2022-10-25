These Ultra-Private Beach Homes in Florida Are Like Living in a Gallery

Just north of the bustling Miami city center, Surfside, Florida—home to the iconic Four Seasons at the Surf Club—is where the style of Miami meets the laid-back nature of a beach town. The latest residential project is Surf Row Residences, an eight-unit beachfront building designed by one of Miami’s most up-and-coming architects, Rene Gonzalez Architects.

This ultra-luxury residential development will offer a variety of layouts, including duplex three- or four-bedroom floor plans and triplex four- or five-bedroom floor plans. Floor plans range from 3,500 to 5,600 square feet, plus an additional 2,000 square feet of private outdoor living space in each unit. The private outdoor spaces feature a lovely plunge pool, summer kitchen and gazebo. There will also be two- and three-car private garages, an enclosed front patio and a garden, which will further enhance the feeling of living in a single-family home.

More from Robb Report

The kitchen

Luckily, residents don’t have to worry about the interiors. The interior design, which features a subdued neutral color palette rich in materiality and texture, was a collaboration between Rene Gonzalez Architects and Linéaire Group. Rene Gonzalez Architects is known for site-specific architecture that draws from the surrounding ambience of a destination. The Miami-based firm works across the globe with a honed-in focus on contemporary work. Both modern and sleek, the interiors at Surf Row are elegant and timeless and play off the natural light and beautiful surroundings.

A bedroom

“The residences are a modern interpretation of the brownstone tradition, reimagined for South Florida,” says Anna Sherrill of ONE Sotheby’s International Realty. “With careful consideration for the surrounding environment, the development maximizes the use of natural light and local materials to distill an ingrained sense of place, paying homage to its history, neighbors and landscape. Emulating a single-family home, Surf Row Residences are set to become a landmark synonymous with contemporary living and quiet prestige in Surfside.”

Owners will also receive access to a private garden, office space, library, meditation area, fitness room, humidity-controlled garage and private elevators. As the project is still in the works, there will be further announcements about luxury partnerships, a beach club experience and property concierge services.

The bathroom with a freestanding tub

Above all, Surf Row will attract residents for its privacy and spacious living. It’s located on Collins and 88th Street and is within walking distance to the beach, North Shore Park, Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Bal Harbor Shops, Indian Creek Country Club and so much more. Residences start at $5.9 million and sales of select homes will launch at the end of this month. The property is exclusively marketed by ONE Sotheby’s International Realty.

Best of Robb Report

Sign up for Robb Report's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.