Ultra-processed food is killing us but we're too selfish to stop eating it

Lucy Denyer: 'We get the food we deserve – and the truth is that the evils of UPF merely reflect modern British society'

I recently returned from a holiday in Greece where, for two weeks, we sunbathed, read, snoozed and ate like kings.

Yoghurt, olives, local meats, cucumber and tomatoes for breakfast, stuffed vine leaves and fresh seafood for lunch, homemade meatballs, tzatziki and grilled lamb for dinner – delicious.

But it’s not just the weather that’s made coming home depressing. The last week has made me realise just how badly we eat in this country, despite our abundance of choice.

The latest headlines confirm it: the typical British diet will cause a “tidal wave” of health harm, experts have warned, even for those who think they’re choosing the healthy option when they plump for a low-fat yoghurt or a protein bar over a chocolate mousse or a bag of crisps.

The main culprit is, of course, ultra processed food (UPF), which probably makes up half the contents of your kitchen cupboards. I’m as guilty as the next person: I put ham sandwiches, wrapped cheese and crisps in my kids’ packed lunches, and open a packet of biscuits to have with a cup of tea when I hit the 4pm slump.

Sure, I cook, but it’s mostly at weekends, when I have time.

But really, we get the food we deserve – and the truth is that the evils of UPF merely reflect modern British society: frenetic, badly educated, obsessed with passively consuming content rather than creating things ourselves, lazy and selfishly individualistic.

Eating well requires the obverse of these things. Time – to set aside for growing, shopping, preparing, cooking and eating. A knowledge of the seasons, and seasonal food. A willingness to get our hands dirty and cook, or learn how to, rather than just watching other people do it as entertainment.

A desire to feed others, rather than just ourselves. And yes, at this point in time, some government intervention might also be helpful, now that obesity has become a disease, rather than the end result of some poor lifestyle choices.

We are now too busy to do more than grab an avocado from the supermarket, or bung a ready-made meal in the microwave. We don’t learn how to cook any more; we’d rather watch a TikTok influencer make a meal than do it ourselves.

Our political leaders dodge interventions that could make a difference – subsidising the cost of fruit and veg, expanding taxes on salt and sugar, helping the less well-off by providing cooking lessons – for fear of being branded nanny statist.

Meanwhile, our “me, me, me” culture means we’re happy to graze sadly and solo on a low-fat, dairy-free yoghurt al desko in a pathetic pastiche of a communal lunch; the death of the noon hour in favour of socialising over food has become a badge of honour rather than something to mourn.

If you dare to suggest that we should spend more time on this stuff, you get accused of all sorts – not least anti-feminist rhetoric – of wanting to drag women back into the kitchen by their apron strings.

You also get accused of patronising the poor. Why should they be force-fed vegetables instead of choosing chicken nuggets? It’s a criticism that conveniently forgets that to eat well also costs more money.

Surely it is no coincidence that the rise of liberal individualism has coincided with our health levels plummeting so dramatically. And so we end up reading articles about how to improve gut health while snacking on something with a plastic fork under strip lights in place of a meal cooked from scratch.

We are resigned, ultimately, to medicating with appetite suppressants rather than addressing the problem at the root.

It’s no wonder that UPFs have taken over our lives, drawing us into their warm, salty, sugary, fatty, instantly comforting embrace – we let them do it.

They are an easy option which we are all too ready for, a triumph of the quick fix over the hard slog – and hang the consequences.



