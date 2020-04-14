Ultra-Rare 1988 Datsun 1200 Hits The Market

This thing is basically a time capsule on wheels.

Pretty much everyone in the US knows the Nissan Truck as well as the modern Nissan Frontier, but fewer remember this 1988 Datsun 1200 even existed. A slice of Nissan history which has been incredibly well-preserved, this little Datsun not only show excellently, the seller says it also drives well. There’s a lot to love here if you’re looking for a collectible yet affordable classic vehicle.

As you can clearly see in the pictures, the exterior of this Datsun 1200 has an almost immaculate coat of silver. Shiny, straight body panels show no noticeable flaws, while trim pieces like the grille, door handles, wiper arms, side mirrors, etc. look downright perfect. Aftermarket four-spoke wheels add a balanced flair, not detracting from the simple good looks of this truck. You’ll also note the bed is free of scratches, dents, or any other flaws, which is pretty amazing.

Moving to the interior, it looks about as flawless as the exterior and comes with many original parts, including the factory steering wheel. The brown dash, door panels, shifter boot, and quilted floormats pair nicely with the beige seat upholstery, all of which look perfect. All the original gauges and other controls are still present, plus there’s vintage air conditioning.

Popping the hood, you’re presented with an extremely clean and highly presentable 1200cc engine, proving this is indeed a show-worthy vehicle. The air cleaner housing is painted a nice baby blue, while the valve cover is a pastel green, adding to the whimsical throwback nature of this truck.

You might know the more common Datsun 1200 cars, but for a while Nissan made a truck version of the B110 Datsun 1200, called internally the B120. In Japan it was called the Datsun Sunny Truck. While not horribly common in the United States, this truck was sold in other international markets like Australia and South America. Today, you’d be hard-pressed to find many others on the market, especially in this kind of show-quality condition.