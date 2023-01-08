This New Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Laser Projector Has a Pop-Up Screen That Disappears When You’re Not Watching

It may have just gotten a whole lot easier to turn your living room or den into your own personal movie theater.

Laser TV maker Awol Vision just unveiled a new 4K set called the Vanish this week at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The company’s latest model attempts to one-up the competition by coming with its own retractable screen.

Technically, you don’t need a screen to use an ultra-short-throw laser projector. As long as you have enough wall space, you can use the device to watch whatever TV show, movie or game you want. But to really get the most out of high-quality projector you need an ambient light rejecting (ALR) screen, which enhances brightness and contrast so that nothing looks washed out. And rather than making you go through the trouble of finding one of your own, the Vanish comes with it.

The company’s latest offering consists of three separate pieces: an LTV-3500 ultra-short-throw laser projector, a 100- or 120-inch roll-up screen and a smart cabinet with built-in 36-watt speakers. Combine them all and you have the Vanish. When you’re ready to watch something, turn the set on and the screen will rise out of the back of the cabinet in a manner of seconds and disappears in as little time when you’re done. As long as you have ten feet of floor space you’re good to go.

Convenience isn’t all the Vanish has going for it. The triple-laser LT-3500 projector also looks to be top-rate. It boats 3,500 NASI lumens and over 1 billion colors. It’s also compatible with 4K video, HDR 10+ and active 3D, in case that ever catches on. It will also receive regular firmware updates so you don’t have to worry about it going obsolete.

Awol Vision Vanish

Intrigued? You can order the Vanish now through AWOL Vision’s website. The complete package with a 100-inch screen is available for $14,999, while the version with the 120-inch screen goes for $15,999.

