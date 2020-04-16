UltraCare Anesthesia Partners are Assembling COVID-19 Response Teams to Lend a Hand In Hard- Hit Hospitals

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- UltraCare Anesthesia Partners , a New Jersey based anesthesia management company consisting of both Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists(CRNA) and Physician Anesthesiologists, is forming numerous response teams to help hospitals that are being hit hard by the COVID-19 virus.

UltraCare's response team includes highly trained healthcare professionals with expertise in intubation and initiation of mechanical ventilation, management of mechanical ventilation, central line placement and intensive care pharmacology. UltraCare views the COVID-19 pandemic as not only a medical crisis, but as a generational humanitarian aid effort and is eager to help.

"UltraCare is ready to provide our services for any hospital in need, we can have our team there in 48 hours," declared Nicholas Blanck, President of UltraCare. "Our experienced professionals are trained and ready to cover critical care units and help provide the vital services needed to help save patient lives," added Blanck, who is a CRNA and understands that the best way to help in a crisis is to provide the necessary healthcare professionals to assist with the overflow of patients in need.

Please visit https://ultracareanesthesia.com/covid-2/ for to contact the UltraCare COVID-19 rapid response teams or call Nicholas Blanck, CRNA MSN, APN-Anesthesia at 1-844-448-5872 ext. 703 for more information.

About UltraCare:

UltraCare is a full-service anesthesia management company that operates in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and surrounding states. UltraCare's team of highly trained and experienced professionals (CRNA's, APN-A's, Physician Anesthesiologist) provide anesthesia services in a variety of settings, including university and community hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and office-based settings. For more information visit: ultracareanesthesia.com.

