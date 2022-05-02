After ultracharged growth, battery maker EcoFlow comes for the glampers

Rita Liao
·5 min read

In recent years, episodes of extreme climate crises and power outrages have driven doomsday preppers to plan for off-the-grid survival scenarios. The mentality has been a boon to EcoFlow, a Shenzhen-based power generating and storing unicorn, which racked up $220 million in revenues last year as consumers in the US demanded its solar-powered portable power stations.

Off the back of a remarkable growth phase -- revenues surged 50x between 2019 and 2021 -- the startup, which was founded by a group of veterans from drone giant DJI in 2017, discovered a new niche to crack: glamping. In a call with TechCrunch, its co-founder and CEO Lei "Bruce" Wang envisaged a future of being in nature while enjoying a cool breeze sent from EcoFlow's outdoor air conditioner, which will launch in the US in the coming months.

Glamping lovers can already plug a range of appliances, like electric ovens and stoves, into portable battery stations, but air conditioners are tricky because most of them use alternating current, which isn't compatible with battery charging and has lower efficiency, the founder explained. The outdoor airconditioning unit that EcoFlow is revealing uses direct current instead and can thus be charged by batteries.

Hardcore nature-loving campers might scoff at the idea of outdoor air conditioning. I was bewildered by the proposal as well, but Wang rightly reminded me that if burnout urbanites make the effort of driving out into nature, many of them would rather do it the comfortable and indulgent way.

"Wherever people go, whether it's at or away from home, they can achieve a lot more with electricity," Wang explained the rationale for expanding beyond making batteries and into electronic appliances. "We now cover the entire loop [of use cases], from power generation, power storage, to power consumption."

A greening dream

EcoFlow co-founder and CEO Lei "Bruce" Wang

Wang grew up in the vicinity of the Mu Us Desert in northwestern China, where he saw how the government's ecological restoration effort helped combat severe desertification in the area. The childhood experience planted in his mind a goal to pursue a career in renewable energy, which led him to complete a Ph.D. in energy storage technologies at the University of Hong Kong and later help establish DJI's battery R&D department.

Having seen the tide in the energy industry was turning, Wang decided to start his own company in 2017. "Replacing fossil fuel with renewable energy is the fundamental way to increase energy consumption per capital while still achieving sustainable growth," the founder asserted.

At the same time, declining raw material costs were making it easier to run a battery startup. "Between 2010 and 2020, the prices of lithium batteries and solar panels have gone down 10 times. Such conditions would prompt anyone conducting technology research to become a tide player, to take a chance," Wang recalled.

Lithium's recent price spikes and supply chain disruptions haven't concerned Wang. EcoFlow works with strategic partners to ensure a steady flow of supply, the founder said, and he believed lithium costs will eventually tail off in the long run.

The startup has come a long way since its formative days as a Kickstarter project. It has raised over $100 million in funding from notable investors including Sequoia Capital China and GL Ventures, the early-stage arm of private equity powerhouse Hillhouse Capital. With the category expansion, as well as its plans to push into new markets like its backyard China, EcoFlow expects to generate $630 million in revenues this year, which would make its growth between 2019 and 2022 almost 150x.

Such growth is supercharging EcoFlow's path to an initial public offering. Last year, EcoFlow reached a valuation of $1 billion and announced plans to go public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange. The company has entered a preliminary "tutoring" period with the city's exchange regulators and is aiming to float its stocks within the next two to three years.

Wang said the Shenzhen-based exchange, which was designed for encouraging technological innovations, will attract investors who "understand the new energy industry," though he doesn't rule out the possibility of an overseas listing down the road. Operating in profit, EcoFlow declined to disclose whether it will raise another financing round before its IPO.

Powering global customers

Unlike many hardware makers that venture out of China only after proving their products at home, EcoFlow went after overseas markets at the outset. It first went to Japan, a country prone to natural disasters and whose consumers are known to be tech-savvy. Today, Japan and the US are the two largest revenue drivers for EcoFlow among the 100-something markets it ships to.

EcoFlow recently started selling its battery products in China where a rising middle class has demonstrated a growing fascination with luxury camping. The company is also exploring opportunities in emerging markets across Asia, Africa, and Latin America, where it wants to supply households hit by electricity shortages with "affordable" products, Wang said.

When asked how EcoFlow managed to build a foothold in foreign markets, Wang, who looks to Tesla and Apple for inspiration, offered the obvious though tough playbook: understand your customers. "We say internally that 'the customers are never wrong. If anything goes wrong, it must be us."

To put the adage into practice, EcoFlow operates a fairly international office in Shenzhen, a full on-the-ground team in Japan, a small but growing force in the US, and is soon hiring in Europe. Globally, EcoFlow has over 1,000 employees working on an extended value chain, spanning from R&D, which accounts for 40% of its staff, to after-sales service.

While many Chinese consumer tech startups find it increasingly challenging to operate overseas as geopolitical tensions threaten to put them in the crosshairs of foreign authorities, as illustrated by giants like TikTok and Huawei, Wang doesn't see the same hurdle.

"At the end of the day, users will pay for a good product, which is why I like being in the business-to-consumer space," the founder said confidently. "Furthermore, our products are helping to promote environmental sustainability, which is a universal goal that can strike a chord among consumers around the globe."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Shah Rukh Khan’s Knight Riders Group to Invest in $30 Million Cricket Stadium Near Los Angeles

    The Knight Riders Group (KRG), backed by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, alongside actor Juhi Chawla and businessman Jay Mehta, is investing in a 10,000-capacity cricket stadium near Los Angeles. Located at a 15-acre land parcel in Great Park, Irvine, Southern California, some 40 miles from downtown Los Angeles, the plan is driven by Major […]

  • USD/JPY Expected to Resume Rally on Back of Aggressive Fed Policy

    Essentially, the next major move in the USD/JPY will be determined by the strength of the hawkish tone coming out of the Federal Reserve meeting.

  • Back at home, NASCAR champ Matt Kenseth talks marathons, racing plans, family, TV and – oh, yeah – Hall of Fame

    The 2003 NASCAR champion came home to Madison International Speedway to race in the Joe Shear Classic and finished 14th.

  • Shanghai lockdown sends chill down meat trade

    The protracted lockdown in Shanghai, China's financial hub, is slowing the nation's normally booming meat trade, with stringent COVID-19 measures causing logistics logjams across the food industry in a sign of the broadening disruptions to business. The challenge of moving food in and around Shanghai, whose residents are into a month-long stressful home isolation, highlights similar problems in many other Chinese cities as Beijing persists with its controversial zero-COVID strategy despite growing risks to its economy https://www.reuters.com/world/china/china-struggles-options-covid-threatens-economic-goals-2022-04-28. China is the world's biggest buyer of meat, bringing in more than 9 million tonnes last year, worth about $32 billion, and the financial hub with a thriving dining scene accounts for the largest chunk of imports.

  • USAID administrator: Russia-Ukraine conflict has become something of a world war ‘in terms of effects’

    U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Administrator Samantha Power on Sunday said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has become something of a World War “in terms of effects,” with the conflict now in its ninth week. Power, during an interview with anchor George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week,” said the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are…

  • Google-backed neobank Open becomes unicorn with new funding

    India has 100 unicorns now. The Bengaluru-headquartered neobank Open entered the coveted club on Monday with a new funding round, it said. The five-year-old startup did not disclose the size of its Series D funding, but a source familiar with the matter said it's $50 million.

  • India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances

    NEW DELHI (Reuters) -India said on Saturday it had seized $725 million from the local bank accounts of China's Xiaomi Corp after a probe found the smartphone maker had made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. The Enforcement Directorate had been investigating the Chinese company's business practices over suspected violations of Indian foreign exchange laws. The financial crime fighting agency said on Saturday it had seized the bank account assets from Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited after finding the firm had remitted the foreign currency equivalent of 55.5 billion rupees to three foreign-based entities, including one Xiaomi group entity, "in the guise of royalty" payments.

  • BOJ says fuel, food-driven gains to keep propping up Japan inflation

    Japan's consumer inflation will continue to face upward pressure later this year from rising electricity bills and food prices, as the recent surge in commodity prices hits the economy with a lag, the central bank said on Monday. As Japanese utilities set electricity bills based on the average import cost several months before, the upward pressure from rising energy costs will continue to prop up consumer inflation in the second half of the fiscal year that began in April, the Bank of Japan (BOJ) said.

  • As Ramadan comes to an end, North Jersey Muslims look forward to Eid celebrations

    Sunday marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims. In North Jersey, there will be public Eid celebrations in Wayne and Teaneck.

  • Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled

    To make its first electric vehicle for the consumer market, India's Tata Motors Ltd repurposed an unused shop floor at its flagship plant. Here, there's no fancy assembly line - Nexon SUV bodies designed for gasoline models are wired and fitted with battery packs by hand. Tata now makes more than 100 a day though much of that is now handled at another plant nearby.

  • The Dollar Has Surged This Year. Thank the U.S. Economy.

    Everything is going spectacularly well for the dollar this year, but that is a sign that things aren't looking good for the global economy.

  • House Speaker Pelosi, Ukraine's Zelenskiy Meet in Kyiv

    U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi met Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday during a previously unannounced visit to Kyiv by a delegation of Congressional Democrats. (Zelenskiy speaks in Ukrainian with English subtitles.)

  • Ukraine formally closes seaports captured by Russia

    Ukraine has formally closed its four Black and Azov sea ports, which Russian forces have captured, the Ukrainian agriculture ministry said on Monday. The Azov Sea ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Skadovsk and the Black Sea port of Kherson were closed "until the restoration of control", the ministry said in a statement. Russian forces captured some ports and blockaded others.

  • Unrelenting heat in India pushes April power demand to record high

    India's electricity demand touched a record high in April as its northern states reeled under the hottest pre-summer months in decades, with a surge in the use of air conditioning triggering the worst power crisis in more than six years. Power demand grew 13.2% to 135.4 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), as the electricity requirement in the north grew between 16% and 75%, a Reuters analysis of government data showed. Electricity use is expected to grow as India's weather office has forecast above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the west central, northwest, north and northeast.

  • A European ban on Russian crude risks Moscow using the natural gas 'power tool' in its arsenal, Vortexa said

    Russia is a major producer of energy and makes billions from its exports. The EU is its biggest customer and natural gas is a powerful political tool.

  • Scandal-racked nursing home operator Orpea names new CEO

    Orpea SA said Monday that it is appointing Laurent Guillot as chief executive to help transform the scandal-hit French nursing-home operator.

  • Republicans train sights on Biden — Hunter Biden — as they seek to flip control of Congress in midterms

    Republican leaders see the president's son as a unifying figure among the factions of their party.

  • Candidates test skipping debates without upsetting voters

    Ted Budd has skipped four Republican primary debates in his bid for a U.S. Senate seat in North Carolina. For some gaffe-prone candidates such as Walker, avoiding the debate stage reduces the chance of an embarrassing moment. For others, it's an opportunity to snub a media ecosystem they find elitist and cast themselves in the mold of former President Donald Trump, who made a show of missing some debates during the 2016 campaign.

  • Russian Orthodox leader's support of war divides church

    Patriarch Kirill, head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has framed President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in holy terms – as a defense of conservative values against a morally corrupt West. Now, the war has prompted dissent within the Orthodox Christian faith. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with Orthodox adherents who say the message from their church's Moscow leadership and the Kremlin's war propaganda are one and the same.

  • BTC Markets partners with Australian Fashion Week for couture NFT

    Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets Pty Ltd has partnered with the 2022 Australian Fashion Week (AFW) in launching a couture dress as a non-fungible token (NFT) in collaboration with local designer Daniel Avakian. See related articles: How high fashion is waking up to blockchain’s possibilities Fast facts The dress will be displayed physically during the […]