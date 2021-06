TechCrunch

Tests are king in many school systems and other educational environments: they are seen as an efficient way to assess what knowledge students have retained, and how well they do on a level playing field where everyone has the same exam to take. Formative -- a platform for K-12 teachers to create assessments from scratch or provision assignments from other digital sources and learning platforms, assess in real-time how students handle them, adjust instruction based on those results, and then use progressive assignments to build a bigger picture and how that student is acquiring knowledge -- has picked up $70 million, funding that it will be using to continue expanding the reach of its platform. The funding is being led by Summit Partners, with previous investors Fika Ventures, Mac Ventures and Rethink Education also participating, among others.