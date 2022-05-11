Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) insiders placed bullish bets worth US$815k in the last 12 months

Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like they did in the case of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI), that sends out a positive message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ultralife

The Independent Chairman Bradford Whitmore made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$297k worth of shares at a price of US$5.57 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.58). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

While Ultralife insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Ultralife Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Ultralife insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. In total, insiders bought US$294k worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any sales whatsoever. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ultralife insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 36% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Ultralife Insiders?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Ultralife insiders are well aligned, and that they may think the share price is too low. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Ultralife you should know about.

