Ultraviolet LEDs Market Witnessing a Spike in Demand due to Its Sterilzation Properties Amid COVID-19 Pandemic - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com sees UV LEDs as a key area experiencing growth due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Concerns over the spread of coronavirus has led to increased interest in ultraviolet LED technology which can be used to kill influenza germs and sterilize surfaces, leading companies like GermFalcon and Viosys to benefit from this opportunity. Viosys reported that inquiries for it's hVioLED UV LED range of products have increased by five times over the previous month due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

Since the outbreak, CleanSlate UV, a company that makes devices to clean medical devices and phones with UV light, has received inquiries by companies spanning industries from manufacturing to education.

Ultraviolet LEDs are just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

