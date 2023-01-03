Ulysses S. Grant, president and general, gets a day in Ohio

2
JULIE CARR SMYTH
·2 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The president responsible for giving America the federal Christmas holiday is getting a special day of his own.

Beginning next year, April 27 will be celebrated as Ulysses S. Grant Day in the iconic Civil War general’s home state of Ohio, after legislation creating the recognition cleared the Legislature Dec. 14 and was signed by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday.

Grant was born on that date 200 years ago this past spring.

The home-state recognition comes alongside congressional action marking the 200th year of Grant's birth, in 1822, with a posthumous military promotion: to the U.S. Army's highest rank of General of the Armies of the United States.

Authorization for the president to promote Grant — introduced by U.S. Sens. Sherrod Brown, Democrat of Ohio, and Roy Blunt, Republican of Missouri — was contained in an $858 billion defense spending bill that became law in December.

The future leader's boyhood home along the Ohio River in southern Ohio sits in the legislative districts of state Sen. Terry Johnson and state Rep. Adam Bird, both Republicans, who introduced companion day-naming bills.

“Personally, I believe Ulysses S. Grant is one of Ohio’s greatest native sons, and I think history is starting to look much differently at his time as president,” Bird said in an interview.

Indeed, scholars in recent years have been reassessing Grant's complicated legacy of battlefield cruelty and personal slaveholding, with some now arguing for him to be considered America’s first civil rights president. They say he was a flawed leader who did what he could to protect freed slaves during Reconstruction.

Bird said Grant's home territory was “a hotbed of the Underground Railroad” when the future Union general and 18th U.S. president was young. Bird called Grant “a consequential man in a consequential place.”

Johnson said recognizing Grant was long overdue.

“President Grant left a legacy that few in history have ever seen,” he said in a statement on the bill's passage.

That legacy includes the federal Christmas holiday, created in legislation Grant signed as president in 1870. The move was viewed as a gesture to unify the South, where some states had already embraced the tradition, and the North, whose Puritan roots had generally deterred it.

Christmas remains the only federal holiday with a religious association, but efforts to remove it from the list for that reason have been unsuccessful. A federal judge in Ohio rejected a constitutional challenge to the holiday in 1999, noting that people could spend the day off however they wished.

Recommended Stories

  • Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh keeps impressing with 'ridiculous, God-given touch' for scoring

    He's just a freshman, but 13 games into the year Ohio State's Brice Sensabaugh is already putting together a special type of season.

  • Biggest Boomtowns in Every State

    Boomtown. The word sounds like it's describing an explosion -- and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An...

  • Capitol police share changes made to prevent a second Jan. 6: "We will be ready"

    The Capitol Police unveiled advancements they have made in order to protect against another large-scale assault on the Capitol.

  • Colombia, Venezuela open key binational bridge as ties warm

    Colombia and Venezuela on Sunday opened a key bridge linking the countries that had been closed for almost seven years amid political tensions, launching an era of improved relations under Colombia’s new leftist president. “From today, all the border crossings are open for transport,” said Bernal, adding that the political will existed to continue improving relations between the neighbors.

  • Investigations underway after 2 individuals shot by law enforcement in Eastern Kentucky

    Kentucky State Police are investigating two shootings that involved law enforcement in recent days, one of which reportedly left a person dead.

  • Experts Predict What Work Culture Will Look Like in 2023

    Aftershocks from the pandemic continued to rattle the workplace in 2022, as terms like "quiet quitting" joined "Great Resignation" in the new vocabulary. Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in ReviewConsider:...

  • US stocks climb on 2023's first day of trading after Wall Street's worst year since 2008

    The S&P 500 shed about 20% over the last 12 months, and investors are bracing for more uncertainty ahead.

  • How Rich Are President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris and the Wealthiest US Politicians?

    While politicians in the U.S. tend to earn substantial salaries, it's usually not indicative of their true wealth. In addition to those government paychecks, politicians tend to accrue substantial...

  • NFC Week 17 overreactions: Brady punches ticket, Rodgers knocking on door

    What a week it was for the NFC in Week 17 of the NFL season and Tony Anderson is here to overreact to all the biggest storylines.

  • AP PHOTOS: New Delhi's homeless shiver in biting cold

    When midnight approaches in New Delhi and a freezing fog settles over the Indian capital, thousands of homeless people spread torn mattresses and blankets on the pavements and lie on them to keep warm. It’s a scene that repeats itself every year when India’s capital experiences a harsh bout of winter cold, blamed for killing scores of homeless people and leaving tens of thousands of others shivering on the streets. On Sunday, New Delhi recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius (41.9 Fahrenheit), with India’s weather forecasting agency warning of a severe cold wave from Monday.

  • Live updates: New storm brewing as Sacramento County flood rescues continue; Highway 99 reopens

    “Don’t be shocked if you see a tree or car on the side of the road,” a CHP spokesman said. “Crews are still out there working on things.”

  • First homicide of 2023

    First homicide of 2023

  • At the Supreme Court, it's taking longer to hear cases

    When lawyers argue before the Supreme Court, a small white light goes on to tell them when their time is almost expired and then a red light signals when they should stop. The lengthy arguments have to do with a change the justices have made to their argument style, a switch tied to the coronavirus pandemic, leading to the justices asking more questions. Justices have said in the past that lawyers' written briefs, not oral arguments, most influence their decisions, so it's unclear if the extra time is really helping them decide cases.

  • Four deaths in three days: The latest on Louisville's 2023 homicides

    The Courier Journal tracks homicides in Louisville over the course of the year to memorialize victims, follow the cases and keep the public informed.

  • One-third of world economy expected to be in recession in 2023, says IMF chief

    This year is going to be tougher on the global economy than 2022, the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) chief Kristalina Georgieva has warned.

  • Mike Tomlin: I can’t say enough about our young quarterback

    After Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett led the team to a comeback win over the Ravens on Sunday night, coach Mike Tomlin said he loved what he saw. “I can’t say enough about our young QB,” Tomlin said. “He smiles in the face of it, he’s always ready to be that guy, in the moments [more]

  • Young Santos fans chant for Pele at his wake

    STORY: Santos F.C.'s Torcida Jovem - Young Fans in Portuguese - cheered, waved flags and lit red flares next to Pele's coffin to pay their respects to the soccer icon.Former Brazilian soccer player Jose Ferreira Neto also attended the stadium early on Tuesday to bid his farewell. Neto kissed Pele on the forehead before leaving. The Brazilian coastal city of Santos, which the sporting giant turned into a byword for soccer brilliance during a glittering club career, is set to bid goodbye to its hero with a 24-hour wake that began on Monday (January 2).

  • Subdued Growth No Barrier To The Coca-Cola Company's (NYSE:KO) Price

    The Coca-Cola Company's ( NYSE:KO ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 27.7x might make it look like a strong sell...

  • COVID-19 subvariant XBB.1.5 leaves doctors concerned

    A new strain of COVID-19 has taken hold in the Northeastern U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariant of omicron, named XBB.1.5, has doctors concerned about another potential wave of COVID-19 cases following the busy holiday travel season. The CDC projected about 40% of confirmed U.S. COVID-19 cases are caused by this new strain.

  • Historic term begins in Michigan as Whitmer, others sworn in

    Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was sworn in for second term as the state's 49th governor on Sunday, pushing a message of unity and working together during remarks on the state Capitol steps as Democrats took full control of the state government for the first time in 40 years. Whitmer, who was first elected in 2018 after serving as a state lawmaker for 14 years, won reelection in November by defeating Republican Tudor Dixon by nearly 11 percentage points. Alongside her on Sunday were other top Democratic leaders, including newly reelected Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, Attorney General Dana Nessel and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II.