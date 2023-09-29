Ulysses S. Wiggins school in Camden, N.J. transformed into community center
The Wiggins school is now the Wiggins Center and will feature educational economic and workforce development programs.
SpaceX has won a $70 million contract with the US Space Force to provide satellite communications for the US Space Force via its Starshield program.
The Biden administration this week reinstated a stricter gainful employment rule, toughening one accountability metric and adding a new one.
Check out our latest positional preview for 2023-24 drafts, the power forwards!
Meta has a new, AI-centric, strategy to sell the public on its vision for the metaverse.
Epic Games is laying off 16% of its employees, impacting about 870 people, the Fortnite maker announced on Thursday. The company also announced that it's divesting Bandcamp, an online audio distribution platform it acquired last year, and spinning off most of SuperAwesome, a kid-safe technology developer that it acquired in 2020. "For a while now, we've been spending way more money than we earn, investing in the next evolution of Epic and growing Fortnite as a metaverse-inspired ecosystem for creators," Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney wrote in a memo to employees.
Apple's new Check In feature automates the old 'text me when you get home' safety check. Here's how to use it on an iPhone running iOS 17.
Beyerdynamic just released its first-ever pair of wireless gaming headphones. The MMX 200 headset gets up to 50 hours per charge and costs $250.
Google is opening its generative AI search experience to teenagers, the company announced on Thursday. The company is also introducing a new feature to add context to the content that users see, along with an update to help train the search experience's AI model to better detect false or offensive queries. The AI-powered search experience, also known as SGE (Search Generative Experience), introduces a conversational mode to Google Search where you can ask Google questions about a topic in a conversational manner.
There’s a laundry list of horror stories about big lottery winners whose golden tickets led to strained family relationships, bankruptcy, prison or even murder.
Mazda isn't ready to give up on sedans, and a recent rumor claims it's working on a next-generation Mazda6 with rear-wheel-drive and a straight-six engine.
Apple has launched a new iPhone Wallet feature that lets UK users see their current account balance, along with recent deposits and payments.
The Vivaldi browser, which has been in beta testing for iOS devices over the past few months, is ready for a public release.
Enza Capital, a venture capital firm that backs startups “organizing the offline online” and “digitizing key African industries,” has closed $58 million across two funds. The fund is still active and has invested in fintech, logistics, health, human capital and climate tech companies. Enza Capital, which now self-describes as a multi-stage investor due to its larger follow-on investments to Series B, is still focused on these industries in its second fund launched this year.
In an effort to court blue-collar workers, former President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan Wednesday to deliver a speech aimed at courting the support of autoworkers at a time when their largest union is on strike.
Meta announced a host of new AI-powered bots, features and products to be released across its messaging apps, the Meta Quest 3 and the future Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. The new features -- ranging from an AI assistant to image editing -- harness the power of generative AI to make Meta's technology just that much more addictive. Although, per Meta's wording, the new AI experiences and features "give you the tools to be more creative, expressive and productive."
"I continue leaving trails but it won’t be for the Blazers."
Artifact, a platform built by Instagram’s co-founders, is launching the ability for users to make posts. Up until now, the platform has been an aggregator for news and links, but is now becoming more of a social network by allowing users to create posts. Artifact co-founder and CTO Mike Krieger announced the launch of the new feature at today's Code Conference.
Mikey Williams was arrested in April after an alleged shooting at his San Diego home.
For the second time in a month, College Football Playoff leaders delayed any decision — or even discussion — on a potential change to the CFP format.