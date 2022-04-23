UM to hire a CEO amid pandemic disruption. Faculty decry move as they fight for raises

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jimena Tavel
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Julio Frenk
    Mexican politician
  • Joe Echevarria
    American boxer

The University of Miami, with about 19,000 students and 17,000 employees, has announced it would hire a CEO, a move that has riled the faculty over bringing in a highly paid administrator when professors are struggling to get raises amid substantially higher costs of living in South Florida.

UM President Julio Frenk said in an April 14 email that in addition to its COO, CFO, provost and other top leaders, the Coral Gables-based private university would hire a chief executive officer who will report to Frenk. All administrative units, including athletics, will report to the CEO.

“This is certainly unusual. I have not heard of it before,” said Sally Johnstone, president of the National Center For Higher Education Management Systems, a nonprofit that has studied strategic decision-making in academia since 1969.

Frenk said he asked the UM Board of Trustees to create the position and then advanced Joe Echevarria, the CEO of UHealth, UM’s medical arm, as the candidate. Echevarria will stay on as UHealth’s CEO and expand his role to oversee the university come June 1, Jacqueline Menendez, a UM spokeswoman, wrote in an email to the Herald.

“As a senior executive, Mr. Echevarria was already CEO of 79% of the University’s labor force and revenue. This change adds the remaining 21% of our work to his portfolio,” Menendez wrote.

How did your school do in latest US News rankings for law, medical and business schools?

Menendez declined to make Echevarria available for an interview.

The university first hired Echevarria, a UM alumnus who previously served on its board of trustees for seven years, as interim CEO of UHealth in July 2020. In February 2021, UM made it permanent.

Menendez said UM hasn’t determined the CEO’s compensation yet, and said it does not disclose that data as a private university.

Frenk’s total compensation added up to about $1.75 million for the academic year ending May 31, 2019, according to UM’s filings with Guidestar.

For that same year, the then-CEO of UHealth, Edward Abraham, had a total compensation of $1.79 million, the Guidestar filing shows.

Scot Evans, a professor at UM and the president of the UM chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said faculty members are questioning why UM needs to create a new CEO position now.

UM a finalist for coveted transfer Norchad Omier, a Nicaraguan forward with Miami ties

“It’s just another slap on the face for faculty,” Evans said. “It just seems so out-of-touch with the people who are doing the work at the university. That they thought it was a good time to announce this high-level new administrative highly paid position when all of us are in need of a merit increase to deal with the increasing cost of housing and inflation.”

Pandemic triggered CEO decision, UM says

The move to add a CEO is the result of issues that came to the fore during the pandemic, Menendez said.

“The University of Miami sits at the intersection of two of the sectors most disrupted by the pandemic and its accompanying economic and social ramifications — higher education and health care,” Menendez wrote. “The decision to introduce a CEO was made to match the dramatic pace of change in our operating environment in every area of our work: the academic core, health care, intercollegiate athletics, and technological innovation.”

In December, UM hired a new athletic director, Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich. Also in December, UM brought on as its head football coach Mario Cristobal, the former Oregon coach and two-time national champion Hurricane.

Menendez said other universities have also added leadership positions to face the new challenges.

“Some have called this a Chief Strategy Officer or Chief Operations Officer. Given our area of focus for the role is execution, President Frenk opted to transparently call it a Chief Executive Officer, despite the title being novel for academia,” she said.

Menendez said the COO will oversee “operations,” the CEO will oversee “execution,” and the president will oversee “strategy.”

“There is a continuum that begins with strategy, moves through execution, and is ultimately carried out in operations,” she said.

Said Johnstone, the higher education expert: “The only thing I could say is we have to wait and see. It’s not necessarily a bad idea; it’s just interesting.”

Seeing results will likely take about two years, she added.

‘It can be you.’ How Miami medical students are hitting the streets to treat the homeless

Mario Cristobal, the newly hired head football coach of the Miami Hurricanes, shakes hands with University of Miami President Julio Frenk during a press conference at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility inside the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Mario Cristobal, the newly hired head football coach of the Miami Hurricanes, shakes hands with University of Miami President Julio Frenk during a press conference at the Carol Soffer Indoor Practice Facility inside the University of Miami in Coral Gables, Florida on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Stocks Plunged Nearly 1,000 Points Today & What to Know About the Dow’s Big Fall

    Stocks fell sharply Friday afternoon, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average marking its worst day since October 2020.

  • The Billionaire Father-Son Team Behind Carvana Is Losing Wealth Fast

    (Bloomberg) -- Used-car dealer Carvana Co. said it faced a “uniquely difficult environment” in the first three months of the year after reporting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: Biden Boosts Aid, Kyiv Sees $600 Billion RebuildObamas to Leave Spotify, Seek Podcast Deal E

  • 2 Warren Buffett Growth Stocks Down 61% and 89% to Buy Right Now

    When Warren Buffett bought a majority stake in Berkshire Hathaway and become the company's CEO in 1965, the company's stock traded at roughly $19 per share. Today, Berkshire Hathaway's Class A stock trades at roughly $519,500 per share. Buffett is best known as a value investor, but there are also growth-oriented holdings in the Berkshire Hathaway stock portfolio, and the company's incredible track record suggests investors may want to take a close look at which ones the Oracle of Omaha has chosen to put money behind.

  • Once the Square CEO, Jack Dorsey is now officially ‘Block Head’

    Changing Square Inc.’s name to Block Inc. was apparently just a first move for Jack Dorsey. Block (SQ) disclosed to the Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday afternoon that Dorsey decided to change his title at the financial-technology company from chief executive, president and chairperson to “Block Head and Chairperson.” While he will no longer be labeled the CEO and president, there will be no change in his actual duties, the company told the SEC in a filing that noted bylaws had to be changed to allow for the lack of an official CEO.

  • Musk Forms ‘X Holdings’ After Hints at a Parent Company for Tesla, SpaceX

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk formed a trio of holding companies as part of his bid to acquire Twitter Inc., potentially giving the billionaire a path to bring all of his business ventures under a single parent.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingPutin Calls Off Storm of Mariupol With Ukraine Troops SurroundedUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaObamas to Leave Spotify, S

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Approaching mid-year, we can see a clear shape developing for the markets in 2022, one based on increased volatility. The economy as a whole is facing challenges, in the form of inflation, a Fed policy shift, and continuing ripple effects from Russia’s Ukraine war and lingering COVID outbreaks, and investors are looking for pathways through it all. One clear path is to find the beaten-down stocks with potential for near- to mid-term outperformance. These are equities that have underperformed rec

  • Dow plunges nearly 1,000 points for worst closing loss since 2020 as investors brace for swift interest rate hikes from the Fed

    For the week, the Dow finished down 1.85%, the S&P 500 tumbled 2.7%, and the Nasdaq crashed 3.8%.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Proven Winners You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip

    These highly profitable and time-tested companies are screaming buys following a peak decline of 22% in the Nasdaq.

  • 2 No-Brainer Growth Stocks to Buy While the Market Is Down

    The Nasdaq Composite index is down about 13.3% year-to-date. You can bet there are several top stocks in that index that are getting unjustifiably punished in this broader market downturn that will go on to deliver great returns over the next five years. It takes a strong business to consistently grow revenue, but an even better one to do that while expanding operating margin.

  • An ‘irrational exuberance’ indicator shows the stock market is off the charts compared with the top of the internet bubble

    Irrational exuberance is alive and well on Wall Street, according to a valuation model proposed by former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. The story of how Greenspan came to use the phrase “irrational exuberance” is well-known and widely repeated: He first used it in a December 1996 speech, after listening to Yale University professor Robert Shiller give a lecture on the subject. Shiller reportedly based his comments on the Cyclically-Adjusted Price/Earnings ratio, or CAPE.

  • Warren Buffett Hates Managing Rentals, but Loves This Other Money-Making Real Estate Investment

    STORE Capital is the only real estate investment trust in Berkshire Hathaway's investment portfolio.

  • Fed Chair Powell says a double-size rate hike is 'on the table' in May, making mortgages, car loans, and credit-card interest even more pricey

    The Fed usually raises rates by 0.25 percentage points at each meeting. With inflation at 41-year highs, officials are picking up the pace.

  • AT&T Shareholders Who Sell Warner Bros. Stock Face Tax Complexities

    Since the AT&T spinoff of its 71% stake in Warner Bros. Discovery to its shareholders on April 8, many AT&T investors have considered selling their Warner Bros. stock to buy more AT&T to get higher income. Calculating the cost basis of AT&T (ticker: T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) is a little tricky, and the right approach could be somewhat different than what Barron’s originally suggested immediately after the spinoff. The good news for any AT&T holders selling their Warner Bros. stock is that their cost basis is calculated based on when they bought AT&T shares, not the date of the spinoff.

  • Investors one-year losses grow to 87% as the stock sheds US$23m this past week

    The art and science of stock market investing requires a tolerance for losing money on some of the shares you buy. But...

  • PayPal Stock Is Under the Microscope Ahead of Earnings; Here’s What to Expect

    In just a little under a week from now -- Wednesday, April 27, after close of trading -- fintech giant PayPal (PYPL) is due to report its Q1 2022 earnings. And if you were around to see how the market reacted the last time PayPal reported earnings, that probably has you feeling just the teensiest bit nervous (Hint: The last time PayPal reported earnings, its stock crashed 25% in a day). Ahead of the print, RBC analyst Daniel Perlin keeps his Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating intact, but lowers his pr

  • 2 Growth Stocks With Monster Upside of at Least 215%, According to Cathie Wood

    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood has had a difficult year. Better yet, she has maintained her long-term mindset and doubled-down on her belief in innovation, saying that Ark's portfolio is currently in "deep value" territory. Since its inception in October 2014, the Ark Innovation ETF is up over 180%, easily beating the 123% return of the broader S&P 500.

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as stocks tumble (again)

    The latest tumble in stocks is, in many ways, a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. U.S. stock markets are sharply down on Friday. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Why did the stock market fall? Dow finishes nearly 1,000 points lower in worst day since October 2020

    Stocks end sharply lower Friday, a day after hawkish comments by the head of the U.S. central bank, as investors also weigh some disappointing corporate earnings.

  • 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Forget

    A safe and high-yielding dividend stock can make for a great investment to hang on to for years. The S&P 500's dividend yield is less than 1.4% today. Merck & Co. (NYSE: MRK), Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY), and Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) all pay more than double that amount.

  • Ruble’s World-Defying Rally May Be in Last Days as Default Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- The Russian ruble’s puzzling rally this month may be about to recede.Most Read from BloombergThe Second Wave of the Russian Oil Shock Is StartingUkraine Latest: UN Chief to See Putin; Russia Aims for SouthKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineUkraine Latest: U.S. Says It Has Slowed Tech Goods to RussiaU.S. Blasts China’s Support for Russia, Vows to Help IndiaA wall of petrodollars, emergency capital controls and a mandate that exporters convert almost