UMass-Amherst to collect papers of Benjamin LaGuer, late prisoner who long denied Leominster rape

AMHERST — The legal and personal papers of convicted rapist Benjamin LaGuer will be preserved at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst.

LaGuer died in November 2020 while a state prisoner, having spent his 37 incarcerated years professing his innocence. He was 57.

He was convicted in 1983 for the rape of a woman in a neighboring apartment in Leominster. He filed a series of appeals and pitched his case to many on the outside, from news reporters to public officials.

On Wednesday, UMass said it has acquired LaGuer's papers and will add them to the Robert S. Cox Special Collections and University Archives Research Center. The collection will be open to the public.

The intial collection includes more than 20 boxes of papers, letters, photographs and clippings and tapings of news coverage.

“Bringing Ben’s papers to the Libraries reflects our commitment to preserving the voices of people whose stories aren’t typically reflected in the historical record,” says Aaron Rubinstein, head of the Robert S. Cox Center. “Opening these materials to students, scholars and the general public will continue the important conversation about race and the justice system in this country.”

LaGuer's lobbying gained many sympathetic supporters, among them Deval L. Patrick. Prior to becoming the governor of Massachusetts, Patrick penned letters that encouraged the prisoner’s release. Patrick would later say he had reversed his opinion.

LaGuer was repeatedly denied parole. Before going to trial, he mixed his saliva with another inmate’s when ordered to provide a sample. He would admit to the tampering. In 1989, from prison, he called the victim, then in a nursing home, pretending to be a priest.

Less than a year before he died, he was released from prison on medical parole, citing liver cancer. He was back behind bars a month later after violating conditions of his release.

