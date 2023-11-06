UMass Amherst student arrested for allegedly punching Jewish student and spitting on Israeli flag

Marlene Lenthang
·3 min read
14
Christopher Evans

A University of Massachusetts Amherst student was arrested for allegedly punching a Jewish student and spitting on Israel’s flag during a vigil hosted on campus Friday, officials say.

The incident occurred at a “Bring Them Home: Solidarity Walk and Installation” organized by UMass Hillel, a Jewish organization on campus. The event featured empty seats at a Shabbat table representing the 240 people taken hostage by Hamas, the organization said.

The arrest is just the latest in a spate of incidents on college campuses during the Israel-Hamas war. The Anti-Defamation League said there’s been a 388% increase in reported antisemitic incidents since last year, and the Council on American-Islamic Relations said it recorded nearly 800 complaints and bias incidents since Oct. 7, compared to 63 for the month of August.

At UMass, the student suspect walked through the crowd at the gathering “aggressively giving people the middle finger,” UMass Amherst Hillel said in a statement Sunday.

After the event concluded and event security had left, the same student returned and then punched a Jewish student holding an Israeli flag and took the flag and spit on it, the organization said.

A Hillel staff member stepped in to de-escalate the situation, and the incident was witnessed by UMass staff, the statement said.

Hillel says that it “will continue to maintain increased security out of an abundance of caution,” although the university has no indication of an ongoing security threat.

Shelly Perdomo-Ahmed, the school's interim vice chancellor for Student Affairs and Campus Life, and Tyrone Parham, assistant vice chancellor and chief of police, also said in a message to students that the individual had “assaulted a student who was holding an Israeli flag and proceeded to steal and spit on the flag.”

The assaulted student was not injured, school officials said.

UMass Police investigated and the student, who was not identified, was arrested that same night and released on bail with a prohibition on returning to campus.

“The student will be subject to the legal consequences of their actions as well as the Student Code of Conduct,” officials said.

The school condemned the student’s actions as “reprehensible, illegal and unacceptable.”

“Antisemitism, Islamophobia, or any form of bigotry have no place in our community, and we are committed to ensuring that our community’s engagement with opposing viewpoints is maintained in a respectful manner,” the statement said.

Last week, a 21-year-old Cornell University junior was also charged with making online threats against Jewish students. He allegedly threatened to “shoot up” a campus building, and said he’d “stab” or “slit the throat” of Jewish men, in an online discussion board, prosecutors said.

On the West Coast, an Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was struck Friday in a hit-and-run that police are investigating as a hate crime. In that case, the student said a white man made eye contact and accelerated toward him shouting, “F--- you and your people.”

It's been about a month since the war in the Middle East erupted on Oct. 7. Israel says 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas incursion and 240 are being held hostage; in Gaza, the death toll has surpassed 10,000, health officials there said Monday. More than 1.5 million people have been displaced in Gaza by the Israeli military ground offensive in the densely populated, blockaded Palestinian territory.

Fallout from the war can be felt in other countries across the globe, including the U.S.

In some cases, it's turned deadly. Last month, a 6-year-old Palestinian boy, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was stabbed to death, allegedly by his landlord, in suburban Chicago. The landlord was an avid listener of conservative talk radio and became obsessed with the conflict in the Middle East, his wife said. He has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com

Recommended Stories

  • As Israel-Hamas war intensifies, so does antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses

    As the war rages in Gaza — and the civilian death toll continues to climb — the conflict is playing out in classrooms and on college campuses in the United States, where threats to Jewish and Muslim students and faculty are on the rise.

  • Photos: Israel bombing in Gaza intensifies as civilian death toll climbs

    With the conflict about to enter its second month, photojournalists continue to capture dramatic, often heartbreaking images from the ground in Gaza.

  • Spinal implant allows Parkinson’s patient to walk for miles

    A Parkinson’s patient can now walk 6km (3.7 miles) thanks to an implant targeting the spinal cord. The man, 62-year-old “Marc” from Bordeaux, France, developed severe mobility impairments from the degenerative disease.

  • Monday Night Football: How to watch the LA Chargers vs. New York Jets game tonight

    Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.

  • Donald Trump trial live updates: Former president takes witness stand in fraud case

    Former President Donald Trump takes the witness stand in the $250 million financial fraud lawsuit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James that will decide the penalties Trump, his two eldest sons and their family business must pay after being found liable for years of deceptive business practices.

  • Windows 11's new AI features: How to use Paint, Clipchamp, Snipping Tool and Photos

    Microsoft is adding a bunch of generative AI-powered features to Windows 11. Here are some pointers on how to use the AI features in Paint, Clipchamp, Snipping Tool and Photos.

  • The 5 boot trends everyone will be wearing this fall and winter

    Add a pair to your shoe collection.

  • Updated daily: The 40+ best deals at Walmart this week

    Some of our fave savings: highly rated headphones for nearly 80% off, a Shark vac reduced by over $100, and so, so much more.

  • Every car is a smart car, and it's a privacy nightmare

    The technology in today’s cars has the ability to collect these kinds of personal information, and the fine print of user agreements describes how manufacturers get you to consent every time you put the keys in the ignition.

  • This spinal implant tech could restore mobility to Parkinsons patients

    People with Parkinson's disease are being diagnosed earlier and living with the condition for longer periods as treatments evolve, but one stubborn late-arriving symptom is trouble walking. A promising new spinal implant from Swiss researchers offers some hope that this too can be treated effectively. The multi-institutional team is led by Onward, a spinout company from the prestigious Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne in Switzerland, which since 2015 has raised $170 million to develop and commercialize medical devices for people living with brain and spinal cord injury.

  • 2023 elections: Abortion rights at stake in key races across U.S.

    The legality of the procedure will once again be front-and-center in a number of contests this week.

  • US sanctions Russian accused of laundering Ryuk ransomware funds

    The U.S. government has sanctioned a Russian national for allegedly laundering millions of dollars worth of victim ransom payments on behalf of individuals linked to the notorious Ryuk ransomware group. According to an announcement from the U.S. Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Ekaterina Zhdanova, 37, is accused of using virtual currency exchange transfers and fraudulent accounts to launder money for Russian elites, ransomware groups, and other bad actors to help them evade economic sanctions imposed on Russia's financial system following the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the gang was linked to an attack on Universal Health Services, one of the largest healthcare providers in the U.S., costing the healthcare giant at least $67 million in lost earnings.

  • App Store for AI: OpenAI's GPT Store lets you build (and monetize) your own GPT

    OpenAI took the leash (and the "Chat") off ChatGPT today with the announcement of GPTs, a way for anyone to build their own version of the popular conversational AI system. Not only can you make your own GPT for fun or productivity, but you'll soon be able to publish it on a marketplace they call the GPT Store — and maybe even make a little cash in the process. The new features, announced with many others today at OpenAI's first developer day in San Francisco, indicate a more hands-off approach to the AI marketplace, which has hitherto been defined by a handful of dedicated general-purpose systems.

  • This powerful, reliable laptop is an unbelievable $360 — that's over 70% off

    'Definitely five stars' and perfect for home or work — grab it before the sale ends.

  • Which credit card is best for me? A how-to guide on finding the right card

    Whether you're a student, a working professional, or a retiree, choosing the right credit card can greatly impact your personal finances. Here's how to find the right credit card for you.

  • OpenAI promises to defend business customers against copyright claims

    OpenAI -- bowing to peer pressure -- today announced it'll step in and defend businesses using OpenAI products if they face claims around copyright infringement as it pertains to OpenAI apps and services. As part of a new program, Copyright Shield, OpenAI says that it'll pay the legal costs incurred by customers -- specifically customers using the "generally available" features of OpenAI's developer platform and ChatGPT Enterprise, the business tier of its AI-powered ChatGPT chatbot  -- who face lawsuits over IP claims against work generated by an OpenAI tool. "OpenAI is committed to protecting our customers with built-in copyright safeguards in our systems," OpenAI wrote in a blog post shared with TechCrunch.

  • Tesla planning to build affordable $27,000 EV at Giga Berlin

    Tesla (TSLA) shares reversed earlier gains in midday trade as electric vehicle maker reveals Giga Berlin may build its long-awaited cheap EV, while Tesla workers in Germany may be getting a raise as union pressures rise.

  • MLB free agency 2023: Tracking the signings as the hot stove heats up

    Follow along as contracts are signed and rosters for 2024 are assembled.

  • Bored Ape NFT event leads to at least 15 attendees reporting severe eye burn

    At least 15 visitors at Yuga Labs’ Apefest, a celebration of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, will be lucky to avoid becoming blind apes. Multiple people attending the NFT event in Hong Kong last weekend say they experienced eye problems, which they suspect stemmed from the event’s stage lighting.

  • As OpenAI's multimodal API launches broadly, research shows it's still flawed

    Today during its first-ever dev conference, OpenAI released new details of a version of GPT-4, the company's flagship text-generating AI model, that can understand the context of images as well as text. A PR firm connected TechCrunch with Callison-Burch and Hwang via email.