Umatilla man found guilty of manslaughter and battery in 2018 case

After several hours of deliberation, five men and a woman said Christopher Alan Smith was guilty of killing a woman and seriously injuring her boyfriend nearly five years ago.

Sheriff's deputies arrested Smith on Christmas Eve in 2018 for stabbing 33-year-old Amy Scott and stabbing Terry Crawford. Scott and Crawford were a couple, officials said.

According to an arrest report, a deputy spoke with Crawford who said he and Smith were arguing because Smith wanted to have a sexual relationship with him. During the disagreement, Crawford said Smith used a knife to stab both he and Scott.

Smith was detained by deputies and interviewed. Detectives said Smith's version of what happened was "all over the place," the report notes. Several people were interviewed and information led detectives to believe that Smith stabbed the man and woman.

Deputies said the incident occurred inside a mobile home along the 20900 block of Southeast 143rd Place in Umatilla.

Smith, now 49, has been locked up in the Marion County Jail since his arrest. He faced second-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The trial

Jury selection for the case started and ended Monday, allowing lawyers to give their opening statements the same day.

Circuit Judge Peter Brigham oversaw the case. Assistant State Attorney Janine Nixon and defense lawyers Michael Nappi and Jameson Karnes from the Office of Criminal Conflict and Civil Regional Counsel. Nappi and Karnes took turns questioning those who testified.

During the trial, Nappi tried to prevent the jury from watching a deputy's body cam video that showed Crawford describing what happened inside the mobile home. He took issue with Crawford telling the deputy that Smith wanted to have a sexual relationship with him. The lawyer told the court he thought the jury may hold it against his client. The judge rejected the claim.

A woman testified for the state that Smith told her that he "did it.". When it was the defense's turn, Nappi asked the woman if she had seen a knife, and she said no. She added when she was cleaning up the residence a few days after the incident, she thought she may've seen a knife, but didn't remember.

She viewed Smith as a "good friend" and told the lawyer that Smith told her "I can't lie, I did it."

Gorey pictures of the victim's wounds were shown in court via large flat-screen televisions.

Dr. Wendy Lavezzi performed Scott's autopsy. Lavezzi said stab wounds to Scott's chest and neck areas caused her death. She ruled the woman's death a homicide. The doctor said Scott had defensive wounds.

When Lavezzi was quizzed by the defense, she said she could not determine the order of the wounds. She also could not say if the person doing the stabbing was standing or in a different position.

Crawford on the stand

Crawford testified that Smith had attacked Scott and he tried to pull Smith off her. He said he was able to get Smith off the victim, who by then was bleeding.

He said he had Smith in a headlock when Smith stabbed him in the upper portion of his right leg. He identified Smith, who sat between his lawyers at the defense table, as the person who stabbed him and fatally wounded Scott. Crawford said they never had a sexual relationship.

Questioned by the defense, Crawford said he didn't see Smith with a knife before or during the stabbing.

The state concluded its case on Wednesday.

Smith's testimony

Nappi argued for a judgment of acquittal and told the court that the state failed to prove his client was guilty. He said Crawford's testimony was that he didn't see Smith with a knife or stabbing Scott. He said the only evidence presented by the state was Crawford talking about Smith wanting to have a sexual relationship with him. The judge denied the motion.

Smith took the stand and said he and Crawford had a sexual relationship while they were in Jacksonville, where they met, and in Marion County. He said he was in his room and Crawford was performing a sex act on him when Scott walked in on them.

He said Scott was not happy. Armed with a knife, Smith said Scott stabbed Crawford in the groin. He said Crawford and Scott struggled and Scott was stabbed. He said he doesn't believe Crawford meant to stab Scott.

"It was very quick," he said.

Smith said both Crawford and Scott made their way outside. He said he applied pressure on Crawford's wound. Smith said he checked Scott's pulse and "it was strong" though she wasn't breathing. He said he called 911 twice, but the phone died. Smith said he went outside and asked for help.

He said he remembered him saying "I was responsible," referring to his/ and Crawford's relationship. Nappi asked Smith if he stabbed Crawford or Scott and his answer was "no" to both questions.

Nixon asked Smith if he was interviewed by a detective, and he said he doesn't remember. He said after Scott stabbed Crawford, both she and Crawford struggled. He said she was injured during the struggle.

Smith said he never saw Scott's stabbing because her back was turned to him. He said he doesn't think Crawford intentionally meant to stab Crawford.

"It happened in seconds," he said about the incident.

Verdict

Nixon said in her closing statement to jurors that Smith's explanation of how Scott died defied logic. She said Scott attacked Scott.

The defense said Smith loved Scott and Crawford and the state's witnesses of what they saw or heard were inconsistent.

The six-member jury went to the back to deliberate at 3:18 p.m. Shortly after 8 p.m., the judge and the lawyers discussed how long jurors should deliberate. The consensus was to bring the jury out and ask them if they wanted to continue their discussion or return in the morning. Jurors asked for about 30 minutes, which was accepted.

By 9:02 p.m. they reached their verdict.

Smith was found guilty of manslaughter and battery, two lesser charges. His lawyers asked for a PSI or pre-sentencing investigation. The judge asked anyone in the audience if they had anything to say.

A man who was among the victim's family and friends spoke on behalf of the group. He said they didn't agree with the verdict and thought the jurors made the wrong decision. He said the prosecutor had proved their case. However, he said it felt like the deck was stacked against the prosecutor.

The judge told him the system was not perfect and that legislators in Tallahassee had the power to change the rules. A woman from the same group asked if they would be allowed to speak at Smith's sentencing and the judge said yes. Two people who sat behind the defense table did not speak.

The judge said Smith, who doesn't have a criminal record, will be sentenced once the PSI is completed. Smith returned to the jail after the hearing.

