Umbrella wielding Kansas woman sentenced in attempted Wendy’s robbery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 40-year-old Leavenworth woman who hit a Wendy’s employee with an umbrella in an attempted robbery, was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to Leavenworth County, Emily Thompson was arrested in August after trying to run away from an attempted robbery. She was sentenced on Wednesday to a year and a half of probation.

According to court documents, Thompson came to the Wendy’s parking lot where an employee and victim was holding at bag of cash they had just gotten from a bank.

Thompson asked the Wendy’s employee for a couple bucks, and when the victim refused, Thompson tried taking the bag from his hands while hitting the victim with an umbrella in the back and ribs multiple times.

The judge sentenced her on Wednesday, giving Thompson 18-months of probation since the 40-year-old does not have much of a criminal history.

“This sad situation could’ve ended much worse,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said. “Our victim prevented property from being taken and potentially stopped future crimes. At this point, we can only hope the defendant can do better and turn her life around.”

