UMC Health System announced the opening of the UMC Café as Wednesday.

Revitalizing the UMC Main Campus cafeteria within the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) is an initiative aimed at enhancing the overall well-being of our patients and visitors during their hospital stay, according to a news release.

The UMC Café is more than just a dining facility; it's a space designed to create a comforting and welcoming atmosphere for individuals going through challenging times.

Key Features of the new Café:

Warm and Inviting Atmosphere: UMC Café is designed to provide a cozy and welcoming environment, offering a respite for patients and visitors.

Nutritious and Delicious Options: Our menu is crafted with care, focusing on providing nourishing and flavorful food choices that cater to diverse tastes and dietary needs.

Supportive Staff: UMC Café staff is dedicated to delivering exceptional service with a friendly and empathetic approach, ensuring that every individual feels valued and cared for.

Community Engagement: UMC Café serves as a hub for community engagement, fostering connections and a sense of belonging among patients, visitors, and healthcare professionals across UMC and TTUHSC.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: UMC Health System announces opening of UMC Café